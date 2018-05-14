City Leaders Press Congress to Rebuild America's Failing Infrastructure

"From drinking water to workforce development, reliable infrastructure is critical to the health, safety and the economic growth of our communities," said NLC President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas. "We can't sustain a thriving national economy unless Congress and the administration partner with cities and towns to fix this before it's too late."

In January, NLC launched a national Rebuild With Us campaign to encourage Congress and the administration to tackle infrastructure in partnership with cities. Today also marks the beginning of NLC's digital billboard campaign, which will highlight the need to address crumbling infrastructure in markets from Massachusetts to California.

From May 14 – 16, city leaders will participate in a range of Infrastructure Week advocacy events, including a panel discussion led by NLC President Mark Stodola on what it will take to develop a skilled workforce that can design, build and maintain the complex systems America's infrastructure relies on.

Other events include:

Infrastructure Week Kick-Off Event

NLC President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, will speak at the official kick-off event for Infrastructure Week

Water, Parks and Cities: Partners in Green Infrastructure

NLC Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee Chair Cynthia Pratt, deputy mayor of Lacey, Washington, will speak about the ways city leaders and other stakeholders are working to implement green infrastructure projects.

Smart City Works Infrastructure Week Digital Community Seminar

NLC Transportation and Infrastructure Federal Advocacy Committee Chair Pam O'Connor, councilmember of Santa Monica, California, will speak about the smart city movement and mobility that enhances the human experience.

C-Suite Perspectives on the Value of Water

On Tuesday, May 15, NLC 1st Vice President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana, will provide the city perspective on the importance of water infrastructure, opening a panel discussion on how businesses are finding creative ways to use, reuse and manage water safely and sustainably.

Bloomberg Next: Infrastructure

On Wednesday, May 16, Mayor Wade Troxell of Fort Collins, Colorado, will provide the city perspective on the future of drones and the road to deploying new drivers of economic growth alongside Acting Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and other drone industry leaders.

