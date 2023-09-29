NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Galleries Inc., the New York gallery specializing in 19th and 20th-century works of art, is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition City Life – The Hustle & Bustle, opening October 5th at 4:30 pm, and running through October 31st.

Edouard Léon Cortès (1882 - 1969) - Rue Royale et La Madeleine - Rehs Galleries, Inc., New York City Martin Rico y Ortega (1833 - 1908) - A Summer Afternoon, Venice - Rehs Galleries, Inc., New York City

In the heart of New York City, an exquisite exhibition will open at Rehs Galleries, showcasing a captivating collection of historical works by renowned artists who depicted life in various urban landscapes. The exhibition features 16 extraordinary pieces by artists like Lucien Adrion, Johann Berthelsen, Antoine Blanchard, Edouard Leon Cortes, Constantin Kluge, and Martin Rico y Ortega. Each painting tells a unique story of city life, inviting viewers to step into the scenes and experience the magic of these bygone eras.

Among the highlights are several enchanting Paris Street scenes, a true testament to the artistic prowess of Edouard Cortes and Antoine Blanchard. These outstanding works, which include views of La Madeleine, Arc de Triomphe, Porte St. Martin, Porte St. Denis, and Place de la Republique, will transport viewers to the charming streets of Paris, where cobblestones glisten under the soft glow of street lamps and bustling cafes are filled with patrons.

In a work by Johann Berthelsen, Grand Army Plaza emerges as a winter wonderland. The crispness of the winter air permeates the canvas where you can almost feel the crunch of snow beneath your feet. It is a moment frozen in time, capturing the area's beauty during the hush of winter.

Martin Rico y Ortega's A Summer Afternoon, Venice offers a striking contrast to the snowy scene, with its vibrant colors and the timeless allure of the Venetian canals. The city of Venice, which is filled with unique architecture and enchanting waterways, provided a stunning backdrop for this captivating little gem.

Constantin Kluge's Sur les marches du Pont de Arts invites onlookers into a quiet moment on Quai de Conti with a view of Paris's iconic Pont des Arts and the Musée du Louvre. The artist skillfully captured the essence of the Seine River, the museum, and the famous bridge, where lovers once affixed padlocks to symbolize their enduring love. The painting exudes a sense of romance and nostalgia.

Lucien Adrion's Promenade à Trouville, Normandie breathes life into the busy streets of Trouville in Normandy. The painting depicts a lively scene, with people strolling along the promenade, savoring the seaside atmosphere. The energy and vibrancy of the scene are palpable, making it impossible for viewers not to be drawn into the joyful moment.

As visitors wander through the exhibition, they experience the beauty, charm, and diversity of city life as seen through the eyes of these gifted artists. Each painting offers a window into a different era and facet of urban existence, leaving a lasting impression on everyone attending this remarkable exhibition.

About Rehs Galleries, Inc.

Rehs Galleries Inc. is, along with its principals, considered one of the world's leading dealers of 19th and early 20th-century European paintings and is currently involved in the catalogue raisonné research projects for Daniel Ridgway Knight, Julien Dupré, Emile Munier, and Antoine Blanchard. Howard Rehs, a past president of the Fine Art Dealers Association, is currently on the Board of the Antiques Council, and has been a member of the Internal Revenue Service's Art Advisory Panel since 2008.

Howard L. Rehs, Director

Rehs Galleries, Inc.

(212) 355-5710

[email protected]

https://www.rehs.com

SOURCE Rehs Galleries, Inc.