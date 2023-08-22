City Line Capital Reports Strong Growth in the First Half of 2023

News provided by

City Line Capital

22 Aug, 2023, 16:20 ET

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Line Capital, a leading self-storage investment firm, is thrilled to announce a successful first half of 2023, marked by the strategic acquisition of 18 self-storage facilities. These acquisitions increase City Line Capital's total portfolio to an impressive 253 self-storage facilities, totaling over 15 Million square feet across 29 states. This remarkable growth in a challenging environment underscores City Line's commitment to excellence and maintains the firm's position as a key player in the self-storage investment sector. Recently, City Line Capital was ranked as #12 on the 2023 Inside Self Storage ("ISS") Top Operators list.

Throughout the first half of 2023, City Line Capital demonstrated its prowess in identifying and securing valuable opportunities in the self-storage market. The 18 acquired properties were carefully chosen to complement the firm's existing portfolio and drive long-term value for investors.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of our efforts in the first half of 2023," said Pete Veltri, Partner and COO at City Line Capital. "Our team has worked tirelessly to identify and execute strategic acquisitions that align with our growth objectives and meet the needs of our investors."

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, City Line Capital has ambitious plans to further expand its portfolio. The firm is projecting to acquire an additional 20 facilities, further solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry.

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for City Line Capital," remarked CIO Ben Carr. "The remainder of 2023 presents promising prospects, and we are committed to maintaining our momentum and growth trajectory. Our strong industry relationships will continue to fuel our success."

City Line Capital's consistent track record of identifying strategic opportunities, coupled with its commitment to delivering exceptional value to investors, has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the self-storage investment landscape.

About City Line Capital:
City Line Capital is a fully integrated real estate firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania which focuses on the acquisition and asset management of high-quality self-storage properties throughout the United States. With a strong focus on strategic acquisitions and exceptional asset management, the firm has acquired a portfolio of over 15 million square feet of self-storage space across 253 facilities located in 29 states. For more information, go to http://www.citylinecapital.com.

SOURCE City Line Capital

