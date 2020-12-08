City MOGULS Launches Online Startup Pitch Competition

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with a network of over 6000 entrepreneurs and growing, what started as one event has now blossomed into a thriving, supportive, and empowered community of entrepreneurs and leaders. In a challenging time where business owners are forced to change the way they do business, City MOGULS introduces Moguls in The Making, an opportunity for startups to pitch their business in front of a panel of expert judges and live audience on December 16, 2020.

Entrepreneurs, inventors, and start-ups are invited to submit their business ideas to City MOGULS for a chance to present on the live virtual stage. 6 Finalists will be selected to pitch their business on December 16, 2020 6pm EST to a panel of expert judges including Michael Hyatt, co-founder of Bluecat and principal at Hyatt Family Office, Eva Lau, founding partner at Two Small Fish Ventures, and Iman Bashir, founder at ItsNu and Scriber . Pitches will be broadcasted live, receive feedback and winners will be announced in the same evening.

The winner will receive:

A $500 cash prize

cash prize 1 year of MOGUL Membership, which includes:

Access to Workshops and Webinars every month with expert entrepreneurs

Access to 2 MOGUL Crews: Mastermind Series

Monthly virtual networking events

MOGUL Member feature opportunity

Opportunity to host a workshop

Member-only Facebook Group and portal

Library of member-only resources and courses

A ticket at half off to The MOGUL Awards 2021

Value $1500

"We launched our first virtual pitch competition to let entrepreneurs know that they still have the community's support. Providing opportunities for our community to stay connected, get access to mentorship and funding, and continue to grow, has never been more important. Our vision has always been to build a community of mission-driven entrepreneurs who support one another and give back to the world, and converting our programming online was an absolute necessity for our community to not only survive through this time, but thrive," shared Victoria Marshman & Dani Kagan, Co-Founders of City MOGULS.

City MOGULS will be accepting submissions for the pitch competition up until Friday December 11th, 11:59 pm EST. For more information on how to enter, including contest rules and regulations please visit: City MOGULS Startup Pitch Competition

About City Moguls

City MOGULS is a growing network that celebrates, educates, and connects innovative entrepreneurs to inspire great leaders. Through unique programming and resources such as Webinars, Workshops, #MOGULCrews, and MOGUL Mentorship, MOGUL Grant, and MOGUL Membership, City MOGULS connects entrepreneurs to grow their minds and networks to build empowered communities.

Press Contact: Victoria Marshman, 416-627-1435

