City MOGULS Partners with Craftly.AI to Run Search Engine Optimization Workshop

Free for all, this virtual event will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 12PM-1PM EST. You'll learn advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies and tackle some of the low hanging fruit that will have an impact today. SEO Specialist, Iman Bashir will navigate through concepts with real life examples, interactive exercises and data-driven tips that can help just about anyone.

This event will cover:

How to get started? Setting up your online presence with on-page SEO

Competitive analysis for your industry

The must-have tools to help track and execute your personalized SEO strategy

How to avoid the scams, traps, and SEO killers

How to write and rank pages and posts that convert, growing your community with engaging content and leverage AI to scale your content efforts

Discover growth hacking: turn offline efforts into link building and growth opportunities

Led by Iman Bashir, SEO expert and Founder of Craftly.AI – AI Powered Copywriting Assistant that focuses on meddling the worlds of AI and SEO drive what matters, revenue. Leveraging the latest in AI technology combined with organic search strategy, Iman architects technology solutions and innovative digital marketing strategies that help users find a way to think beyond ordinary.

Click here for more information and the registration to participate in City MOGUL's Workshop. Attendees will receive Digital Marketing discounts & freebies. Limited space.

About Craftly.AI

Craftly.AI is a web-based artificial intelligence copywriting assistant that generates original and high-performing content. By leveraging the largest neural network to date, the technology learns to flawlessly emulate unique communication styles while injecting the necessary formulas for success. Be it billion-dollar brands or freelance writers, Craftly.AI designs marketing tools with a data-driven approach to provide users all the options they need to generate copy for blogs, web, e-commerce, emails, or ideas in seconds.

About City Moguls

City MOGULS is a platform that celebrates, educates, and connects innovative entrepreneurs to inspire great leaders. They provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and like-minded go getters to connect, grow, support, get advice and give back to their communities. Through membership, mentorship, mastermind groups, and inspiring events, City MOGULS is helping build the next generation of purpose-driven leaders.

