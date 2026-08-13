CITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS TWO NEW LEADERS TO EXPAND PRIVATE BANK AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES AND ACCELERATE GROWTH

Darcy Roennfeldt Joins as Head of Trust & Estate Services; Shannon Patterson Saltos Joins as Head of Private Bank, Eastern Region

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank today announced two new senior leadership appointments to its Private Bank & Wealth Management division. Darcy Roennfeldt has been appointed managing director and head of Trust & Estate Services. Shannon Patterson Saltos has been appointed regional managing director of the Private Bank, Eastern Region, where she will co-lead City National Private Bank nationally alongside Steve Sherline, who leads the Western Region.

City National Trust & Estate Services Give Clients Confidence in Their Financial Futures

Darcy Roennfeldt, Head of Trust & Estate Services Shannon Patterson Saltos, Head of Private Bank, Eastern Region

Based in Los Angeles, Roennfeldt will lead City National's Trust & Estate Services team, overseeing a comprehensive range of wealth planning, fiduciary management and estate administration services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Drawing on several decades of legal and fiduciary experience, she will drive the strategic expansion of the team's capabilities to best support clients across City National, RBC Wealth Management-U.S., RBC Rochdale and alliance channel relationships.

"City National Bank and its subsidiary, RBC Trust Company (Delaware) Limited, are recognized for delivering exceptional fiduciary expertise, deep client relationships and outstanding service across the country. With Darcy's appointment as head of Trust & Estate Services, we're reinforcing our strategic investment in and commitment to building exceptional wealth and estate capabilities," said Brandon Williams, executive vice president and head of City National Private Bank & Wealth Management. "Darcy brings a distinctive combination of legal expertise, fiduciary leadership at national institutions and deep experience scaling complex trust operations. Her background and proven leadership will elevate our capabilities and strengthen our position as a trusted advisor for complex wealth and estate planning."

Roennfeldt joins City National from PNC Private Bank, where she oversaw fiduciary strategy, risk management and team development across multiple U.S. regions. She previously served as national fiduciary team leader at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, leading similar responsibilities on a national scale. Prior roles included practicing law for 15 years as an estate planning attorney and trust and estate litigator, and serving as an investment advisor and regional sales manager for a regional investment bank.

Click here for Roennfeldt's photo.

City National Private Bank: Differentiated Products and Services with Wealth Planning at the Foundation

Based in New York, Patterson Saltos will co-lead City National Private Bank with Steve Sherline, overseeing the team's growth strategy in the Eastern region and delivering the comprehensive lending, investment and planning solutions that distinguish the bank's platform.

"Shannon is a proven leader, a successful builder and an expert in advising and delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Williams. "She's an extraordinary leader, collaborator and mentor with a genuine client and colleague-first mindset. She brings the rare combination of strategic insight and market leadership needed to drive growth throughout Greater New York and the East Coast. Shannon is a game changer who will deliver for our clients by leveraging all of our resources across City National Bank and RBC."

Patterson Saltos brings more than 25 years of experience in wealth management, private banking, and commercial finance, with a demonstrated ability to build teams, drive sales, and expand market share. She joins City National from M&T Bank Wilmington Trust, where she spent more than19 years in various leadership roles, most recently as Wealth market president, responsible for the Connecticut and Tri-State markets. Prior to her wealth management focus, she spent 10 years as a commercial lender in Philadelphia and New York Metro and worked as a commercial lender for HSBC Bank, N.A. Middle Market in New York City. She began her career in Human Resources at M&T Bank in 2002.

Click here for Patterson Saltos' photo.

About City National

City National Bank is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper. Founded in 1954, City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of April 30, 2026.

A subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), City National delivers personalized service and specialized expertise in wealth management and private banking, entertainment and sports banking, commercial banking, and consumer banking, with branches and banking offices in major markets across the Western, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. City National and its investment affiliates manage or administer $112 billion in client investment assets. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $11 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

City National Bank. Member FDIC. City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank. For more information, visit cnb.com.

SOURCE City National Bank