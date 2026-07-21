LINDSAY DUNN NAMED HEAD OF PERSONAL & BUSINESS BANKING AT CITY NATIONAL BANK

Commercial real estate banking veteran to lead City National branch network, personal banking, small business and business banking

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank today announced the appointment of Lindsay Dunn to executive vice president, head of Personal & Business Banking. In this role, Dunn will lead the bank's branch network, personal banking, small business and business banking teams. With this appointment Dunn will report to Howard Hammond, president and chief executive officer.

Lindsay Dunn, Executive Vice President and Head of Personal & Business Banking at City National Bank

Dunn joined City National in 2005 as a relationship manager in the real estate group and for the last five years, served as executive vice president, head of Commercial Real Estate Banking. She has built a team that is well known in the industry for delivering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to real estate developers and investors, driving success for clients and the bank alike.

She began her career at Union Bank in its corporate banking division and graduated from its premier management training program.

"Having Lindsay at the helm of our Personal & Business Banking team marks a pivotal moment for City National as we continue to build on a strong foundation of relationship banking and work to achieve our growth ambitions in the U.S.," said Hammond. "Lindsay has built a stellar reputation within the real estate industry and markets we serve. I am confident that with her as their leader, our personal and business banking teams, and the clients they serve, are in very good hands."

Dunn replaces David Cameron, who was appointed to chief operating officer in June.

"I am truly delighted to lead our Personal & Business Banking team at City National," said Dunn. "Our branch teams and relationship managers have built lasting relationships with our clients and communities, and I look forward to building on that tradition as we modernize and evolve our business to meet the changing needs of our clients."

Dunn currently serves on the boards of RBC Community Investments, RBC Real Estate Capital Corp., and California Science Center Foundation. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate and is a member of the Real Estate Roundtable.

Dunn earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

Click here for a photo of Dunn.

About City National

City National Bank is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper. Founded in 1954, City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of April 30, 2026.

A subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), City National delivers personalized service and specialized expertise in wealth management and private banking, entertainment and sports banking, commercial banking, and consumer banking, with branches and banking offices in major markets across the Western, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. City National and its investment affiliates manage or administer $112 billion in client investment assets. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $11 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

City National Bank. Member FDIC. City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank. For more information, visit cnb.com.

SOURCE City National Bank