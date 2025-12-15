CITY NATIONAL BANK EXPANDS IN THE CAROLINAS WITH NEW OFFICES IN CHARLOTTE AND GREENVILLE

Los Angeles-based bank leans into local talent and expertise to grow its presence in the Southeast

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank today announced the opening of two new offices: one in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the other in Greenville, South Carolina. The expansion aligns with the bank's long-term growth strategy and commitment to meeting client demand. City National has secured more than 28,000 square feet of office space across the Carolinas, with nearly 23,000 square feet in Charlotte and an additional 5,700 square feet in Greenville.

The new offices are anchored by the bank's Commercial Banking division and extend City National's expertise in serving middle-market businesses across the Southeast — one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. A total of nearly 120 colleagues, including both client-facing and business operation roles, are based in Charlotte and Greenville. These new offices further expand the bank's growing presence in the Southeast, complementing its established locations in Atlanta, Nashville and Miami. They also build on City National parent company Royal Bank of Canada's presence in the region to deliver the institutions' collective strengths and capabilities to clients.

City National's local Commercial Banking team is led by Charlie Arndt, executive vice president, Middle Market Southeast Region. Arndt is a seasoned executive who has spent more than three decades in Commercial Banking across the Carolinas. Arndt will divide his time between the Charlotte and Greenville offices.

"I am confident that Charlie's leadership will strengthen our ability to serve more clients and communities in the Southeast," said Howard Hammond, president and chief executive officer of City National. "Charlotte and Greenville are vibrant, innovative markets, and we look forward to delivering the high-touch service our clients value, backed by local expertise. We're also delighted to have two beautiful new offices where our colleagues can feel proud to come to work and collaborate with one another."

Additional hiring is underway across Middle Market Banking and other divisions, reflecting the bank's commitment to investing in local talent and expertise.

Arndt adds, "Our expansion in this new market reflects our positive momentum and the strength of our Middle Market Banking division. It symbolizes the great potential we have ahead, not just for our clients, but for our colleagues and the communities we serve."

About City National

City National Bank, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of October 31, 2025. Founded in 1954, City National is a regional bank specializing in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Entertainment & Sports Banking, Commercial Banking, and Consumer Banking, with branches and locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, North Carolina and South Carolina, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $109 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening local communities. In 2024 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $10 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank.

SOURCE City National Bank