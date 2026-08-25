CITY NATIONAL BANK WELCOMES NEW CLASS OF PRIVATE BANKERS

Private bank expands team in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Bay Area to better serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank today announced the expansion of its private bank team across California, adding 10 experienced private bankers to serve the state's growing population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, business owners and nonprofit leaders.

The new bankers bring extensive experience in private banking, wealth management, commercial lending, trust and estate services and client advisory services. Their strong expertise will support the continued growth of City National Private Bank and deepen its ability to provide clients and organizations with tailored financial insights and solutions.

Why is this important?

These hires are part of City National's overall investment in its private banking and wealth management capabilities led by Brandon Williams, who was named EVP and head of Private Bank & Wealth Management at City National in September 2025 after serving in the role on an interim basis since June. This news comes on the heels of City National's hire of Darcy Roennfeldt as its new head of Trust & Estate Services, and Shannon Patterson as co-head of City National Private Bank and head of the Eastern Region. The new class of bankers will report to Stephen M. Sherline, who joined in August as co-head of City National Private Bank and head of the Western Region.

"California's high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth populations have experienced remarkable growth in recent decades," said Sherline. "We're committed to serving these affluent segments with the expertise and personalized attention they deserve. Our newest team members bring diverse backgrounds and a genuine commitment to client success, enabling us to deliver sophisticated, tailored wealth solutions to individuals and families across Southern California and the Bay Area."

How is City National Private Bank different?

As a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, City National Private Bank combines the personalized service of a boutique financial services provider with the global capabilities of one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. The private bank brings together market-leading lending, customized investment strategies and personalized advisory services tailored to preserve and grow family wealth across generations.

City National's newest private bank officers

Focused on strengthening long-term client relationships and providing extraordinary service, the new members of the team will help entrepreneurs, developers, investors, and business owners navigate their evolving financial goals with personalized support and trusted guidance.

The private bank officers joining City National are:

James Arom , Senior Private Banker, Beverly Hills (See headshot.)

, Senior Private Banker, Beverly Hills (See headshot.) Houri Arevyan , Client Manager, Beverly Hills (See headshot.)

, Client Manager, Beverly Hills (See headshot.) Kamil Dalgic , Senior Private Banker, Manhattan Beach (See headshot.)

, Senior Private Banker, Manhattan Beach (See headshot.) Houman Davoudi , Senior Private Banker, Beverly Hills (See headshot.)

, Senior Private Banker, Beverly Hills (See headshot.) Ratoya Dawson , Private Bank Officer, Manhattan Beach (See headshot.)

, Private Bank Officer, Manhattan Beach (See headshot.) Amr Elgamal , Senior Private Banker, Irvine (See headshot.)

, Senior Private Banker, Irvine (See headshot.) Dustin Hansen , Senior Private Banker, Ontario (See headshot.)

, Senior Private Banker, Ontario (See headshot.) Cheryl Keilman , Senior Private Banker, San Francisco (See headshot.)

, Senior Private Banker, San Francisco (See headshot.) Travis Ortega , Private Banker, Montecito and Westlake Village (See headshot.)

, Private Banker, Montecito and Westlake Village (See headshot.) David Patton, Private Banker, Beverly Hills (See headshot.)

Two additional Western Region Private Bank officers were recently promoted:

Haroon Sattari , Private Banker (formerly, Client Manager), San Francisco (See headshot.)

, Private Banker (formerly, Client Manager), San Francisco (See headshot.) Alex Callagher, Client Manager (formerly, Private Wealth Analyst), San Francisco (See headshot.)

Along with the rest of City National Private Bank, the talented new class of colleagues will help accelerate the bank's strategy to serve California's growing affluent population through integrated wealth management.

About City National

City National Bank is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper. Founded in 1954, City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of April 30, 2026.

A subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), City National delivers personalized service and specialized expertise in wealth management and private banking, entertainment and sports banking, commercial banking, and consumer banking, with branches and banking offices in major markets across the Western, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. City National and its investment affiliates manage or administer $112 billion in client investment assets. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $11 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

City National Bank. Member FDIC. Non-Deposit investment products are not FDIC insured, are not a deposit or obligation of, or guaranteed by, City National Bank and are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank. For more information, visit cnb.com.

SOURCE City National Bank