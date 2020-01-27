City of Antioch to Begin Downtown Roadway Rehabilitation

ANTIOCH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Antioch has begun the 8th phase of their roadway rehabilitation project focusing efforts in downtown.

Made possible by a $1 million federal CDBG grant, the project will allow the City to rehabilitate roadways, replace damaged sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and install Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps. Through this work, the City seeks to continue its commitment of strengthening the quality of life for Antioch residents.

"Upgrading our roadways is just another way we want to show our residents that Antioch is working hard for them," said Ron Bernal, City Manager, City of Antioch. "Whether its upgrading roadways or keeping water rates reasonable, Antioch is a city focused on making its residents proud to call it home."

Although there will be minor impacts to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, upon completion of the work, residents will have access to new and safer roadways.

The roadway rehabilitation work is projected to be completed in late March 2020.

About the City of Antioch: Antioch is located on the banks of the San Joaquin River in Northern California. Just off of Highway 4, in Contra Costa County.

With a population of over 100,000 people, Antioch has become the heart of Eastern Contra Costa County, offering a variety of employment, shopping and vast recreational activities.

The pace of development in Antioch has spurred activity for financial and insurance institutions, contractors, and other types of service-oriented businesses. Increased development has created increased employment in schools, hospitals, and other local service sectors. Antioch poised to capitalize on its location, skilled workforce, and fiscal strength.

For more information: www.antiochca.gov

