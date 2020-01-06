City of Antioch Votes Not to Increase Water Rates

ANTIOCH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Antioch City Council approved water rates that will result in residents not seeing an increase in their water rates through June 2022.

The City was able to achieve this financial milestone through a combination of strategies. At the center of the strategies is Antioch's Brackish Water Desalination Plant that is currently being designed and permitted. Once completed, Antioch's residents and businesses will benefit from a facility that will convert the salty waters of the San Joaquin River into a reliable source of water.

"Our city is always looking for ways by which to keep costs low for our residents while strengthening their quality of life," said Ron Bernal, City Manager, City of Antioch. "The City's future desalination plant will further establish Antioch's leadership in the East Contra Costa region, and will ensure that we are able to keep water rates stabilized well into the future."

Made possible by a $10 million grant awarded by the California Department of Water Resources and a loan by the State Water Resources Control Board, the desalination plant further demonstrates Antioch's forward thinking, as many in the Bay Area are looking to call the City home in the future. In recognizing this trend, city leaders continue working to ensure that both current and future residents will be able to enjoy their lives in Antioch.

Once complete, Antioch residents will have a sustainable, drought proof water source while also enjoying affordable and sustainable water rates.

About the City of Antioch: Antioch is located on the banks of the San Joaquin River in Northern California. Just off of Highway 4, in Contra Costa County.

With a population of over 100,000 people, Antioch has become the heart of Eastern Contra Costa County, offering a variety of employment, shopping and vast recreational activities.

The pace of development in Antioch has spurred activity for financial and insurance institutions, contractors, and other types of service-oriented businesses. Increased development has created increased employment in schools, hospitals and other local service sectors. Antioch poised to capitalize on our location, skilled workforce and fiscal strength.

For more information: www.antiochca.gov

SOURCE City of Antioch

