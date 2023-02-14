National Firm Plans to Expand Community Programming & Events

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) announced they were selected by the City of Artesia, NM, to operate and manage their aquatic center. Following a competitive public RFP process, the firm has begun its transition, training, and certification of all lifeguards, programs and events planning, and safety reviews of the property. Along with the City of Artesia, SFC plans to continue the positive community partnerships with Artesia Public Schools, Artesia General Hospital, and private citizens.

City of Artesia, NM Selects Sports Facilities Companies As Operating Partner for Aquatic Center

"We selected the Sports Facilities Companies because they bring national expertise in sports, recreation, and aquatics," said City of Artesia Mayor Jon Henry. "They have a successful track record of aquatic center operations and have demonstrated their ability to serve and partner with local government leaders to meet the needs and desires of our citizens. We are excited to see what new programs and events SFC will bring to Artesia."

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) operate more than 40 properties nationwide in 17 states, including nine other venues with pools, splash pads, or aquatic centers. SFC also brings with them a strategic partnership with the industry-leading aquatics planning and design firm Counsilman-Hunsaker to ensure the highest quality pool maintenance and an American Red Cross lifeguard certification program.

"We have spent considerable time in Artesia, and our team is thrilled to have been selected to serve Artesia Aquatic Center. The community is unique, and we are excited to build on the existing services to bring all stakeholders a best-in-class aquatic experience," said SFC COO Dave Pritchett. "We want the community to know we prioritize safety, train our team in a guest-centric service approach, and plan to bring new programs and events to the center. Our operating model is designed to keep us in lockstep with the goals of the City and desires of the residents."

In addition to enhanced local programming and events, the firm plans to launch a new website and community engagement approach, new food and beverage offerings, additional lifeguard training opportunities, and expanded availability for private events at the center.

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies, please see www.sportsfacilities.com. Please stay tuned on Facebook for updates, programs, and job postings.

About SFM Network

The SFM Network is the single largest and fastest-growing network of sports tourism venues in the country. We are an unparalleled network of events, destinations, vendors, talent, and analytics. SFM Network is just one part of the Sports Facilities Management, LLC. (SFM). Alongside our sister company, the Sports Facilities Advisory, we've worked in over 2,000 communities around the world. SFA specializes in planning and funding services for new and emerging projects and has been an industry leader since its founding in 2003. To learn more about SFM Network, visit sfmnetwork.com or sportadvisory.com

