CITY OF BILLINGS TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

450 Public Sector Workers Secure Historic Wage Increases

BILLINGS, Mont., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 190 in the City of Billings have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract preserves longevity pay for current bargaining unit members and includes time-and-a-half pay for all hours worked on holidays, $200 stipends for safety shoes, and the largest monetary increase in the history of City of Billings Teamsters contracts.

"Congratulations to the hundreds of Billings Teamsters on this historic contract," said Jim Soumas, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 190. "These public servants are essential to the City of Billings. We could not be more excited to have helped them secure an agreement that reflects the important nature of their work."

The 450 Teamsters work in a variety of jobs across the city, including public works department, which includes cemetery, parks, streets, solid waste, water, and wastewater, the public library, 911 call center, police records and evidence, animal control, airport operations and police, and MET transit.

"It was a hard-fought negotiation with the city," said Doug Studiner, a lead maintenance technician at the wastewater treatment plant and 30-year member of Local 190. "I am glad we were able to obtain a fair and reasonable agreement for our members and maintain labor peace."

The contract now goes to the 10-member city council and mayor for a vote.

Teamsters Local 190 represents working people in Billings and across eastern Montana. For more information, visit teamsters190.com.

