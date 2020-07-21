City Of Boston Credit Union Provides Online Financial Literacy Course For Virtual SuperTeens Summer Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Boston Credit Union will be providing an online personal finance course from local edtech company Money Experience to 400 participants of the Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) SuperTeens Program .

SuperTeens, which went virtual this year, is a critical enrichment program designed for 13- and 14-year-old students in Boston. In addition to being mentored by BCYF staff, participants attend online workshops and educational activities that help them prepare for success in school and future jobs, participate in social and recreational activities, engage in activities that encourage civic engagement and physical health and wellness, and even earn their first paycheck in the form of a stipend.

Using Money Experience, SuperTeens counselors are able to teach young people how money relates to the things they really want in life. Participants first set priorities for each phase of life and then make a variety of career, personal and lifestyle choices as they walk through the arc of life's important moments. As each choice is made, they will see how it aligns with their priorities, impacts their quality of life, and influences their finances.

"City of Boston Credit Union is a proud sponsor of the SuperTeens program and we're so excited to offer its participants access to Money Experience," said Coleman Nee, member experience specialist at City of Boston Credit Union. "The SuperTeens mission is to prepare students for successful futures, and Money Experience will surely help drive that mission. Counselors are now able to teach financial education in a relatable, personalized way that will give students a better understanding of how to plan for their futures."

"It's inspiring to see institutions like this investing in today's youth," said Brilene Faherty, curriculum director at Money Experience. "Financial literacy is such an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to ensuring success later in life, yet financial education of any kind is absent from most school systems throughout the U.S. City of Boston Credit Union's dedication to their community and the next generation is inspiring."

About the City of Boston Credit Union

Since 1915, the City of Boston Credit Union has provided its members with personal, convenient and value-priced financial services that support them through all of life's milestones. Big enough to serve all your needs, and small enough to know what they are, the City of Boston Credit Union fosters a culture where relationships matter. As a credit union, we are owned by and accountable to our members, who each have an equal vote in our direction, regardless of the size of their accounts. We believe we have a responsibility to support the health and wealth of our members and their communities, and in 2019 donated over $400,000 to hundreds of local organizations, in addition to our own colleagues' service to the community. For more information, visit https://www.cityofbostoncu.com/

About Money Experience

Part of the family of companies founded by noted Boston tech entrepreneurs Jeet Singh and Joe Chung, Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/

Media contacts :

Money Experience

Caitlin Snider

[email protected]

781-749-0077 x14

City of Boston Credit Union

Coleman Nee

Member Experience Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Money Experience

Related Links

https://www.moneyexperience.com

