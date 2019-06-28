City of Boston Declares June 28th "Higher Ed Admissions Hero Day"

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, hundreds of the nation's higher education leaders have converged in the Seaport District for the 2019 Liaison User Conference . To make the week even more memorable, the City of Boston is honoring them and their peers by recognizing today as "Higher Ed Admissions Hero Day."

Citing the city's "rich history" of fostering higher education and the importance of these institutions' "recruitment, selection and nurturing processes," Mayor Walsh today formally proclaimed, "Higher Ed Admissions Hero Day on June 28, 2019 will recognize and celebrate all those who work to build their institutions' future classes."

The official proclamation also acknowledges the role played by Liaison in recognizing "those admissions professionals they believe are admissions heroes."

The timing could not be better. Higher Ed Admissions Hero Day coincides with the final day of the 2019 Liaison User Conference, which has featured more than 60 interactive training sessions, networking opportunities and presentations by internationally esteemed professionals in the fields of higher ed marketing, recruitment, admissions and technology. Attendees have also had the opportunity to learn more about Liaison's pioneering EMP™, WebAdMIT™, SlideRoom™, Time2Track™ and new Admissions™ and Analytics™ products.

"It is a great honor to be able to share news of this proclamation in person with Liaison's honored guests during our 2019 Liaison User Conference," says the company's Founder and CEO George Haddad.

He continued: "Our aim with the Conference is to provide an opportunity for our partners to learn more about our products and services, as well as to give them an opportunity to celebrate their successes and share their best practices with colleagues. Mayor Walsh's proclamation is a token of our appreciation for our higher ed partners, and we look forward to honoring them for many years to come."

Based in Watertown, Liaison has devoted more than 20 years to creating innovative products and services for higher ed admissions professionals and the associations that serve them. To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com .

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com .

