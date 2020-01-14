City of Boynton Beach Launches bids&tenders Digital Procurement Platform to Streamline Procurement

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Boynton Beach, Florida has launched a new online solution to help the municipality increase its purchasing efficiencies and improve customer service. The bids&tenders digital procurement platform provides the City of Boynton Beach a seamless and enjoyable purchasing experience for suppliers by using the platform (https://boynton-beach.bidsandtenders.net).

"With this new solution, the City is acting on our mandate to reduce costs and increase efficiency," said Randy Wood, Purchasing Manager of Boynton Beach. "We are making it easier to do business with the City of Boynton Beach, providing tools to increase accessibility of our bid postings, and increasing transparency of our procurement process. We are also making the process easier for our suppliers by having a centralized online location to view opportunities with the City, submit solicitations and see the status of their past submissions."

Christine Wood, bids&tenders Product Manager, is pleased to help the City boost its overall customer service and provide a streamlined solicitations process that integrates with the existing city database and digital infrastructure.

"We're excited to be able to partner with the City and help deliver its mandate in providing sustainable, intuitive solutions to stakeholders, and boosting overall customer service," said Christine. "The bids&tenders platform also helps City procurement officials reduce administrative costs and shorten procurement cycles by an average of 35%, while making it easier for suppliers to do business with the City."

Interested City suppliers and partners can now view current opportunities and create a free bids&tenders account with the City to get started. Once registered, suppliers can receive notifications for relevant solicitation opportunities, submit questions online and submit their solicitations electronically to the City of Boynton Beach. The City joins other Florida municipalities partnered with bids&tenders, including Florida's Lake Worth Beach and the City of Tamarac.

For support in viewing current bids, creating an account or submitting bids with bids&tenders, please contact support@bidsandtenders.net or visit bids&tenders' vendor support portal. For more information on the bids&tenders digital procurement platform, please contact Kurt Rohmann, Director Product Sales, krohmann@esolutionsgroup.ca.

About bids&tenders

Developed and operated by eSolutionsGroup, a division of GHD Digital, bids&tenders is a leading digital procurement platform that connects buyers and suppliers through an online marketplace across a variety of geographic regions, sectors and industries. With more than 3,500 buyers, 115,000 suppliers and 150,000 bid submissions per year, bids&tenders makes it easy for buyers to post, receive, evaluate and award bids, create and manage contracts, and evaluate supplier performance. bids&tenders also simplifies the bid submission process for suppliers through an intuitive, seamless user interface that enables compliant bids every time.

About the City of Boynton Beach

The City of Boynton Beach is the third largest municipality in Palm Beach County, with a population of approximately 78,000 residents. The City operates eight recreation centers, 29 parks, a swimming pool, a municipal beach, and many programs for all ages. Professional, dedicated staff members, with the assistance of valuable volunteers, manage year-round programs and municipal duties to make the city an enjoyable place to live, grow, play and work within.

Media Contact

Kevin Campbell, Communications Specialist

kcampbell@esolutionsgroup.ca

1-519-340-3743

