City of Cadillac Selects Schneider Electric and Budderfly to Advance Resilient Energy Infrastructure with No Upfront Cost

Project highlights growing momentum of Schneider Electric's Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative, now with more than 40 ecosystem members nationwide

Demonstrates how municipalities can deploy resilient energy systems more quickly through Energy-as-a-Service and ecosystem collaboration

CADILLAC, Mich., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Cadillac, Michigan, has selected Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) provider Budderfly to modernize critical municipal infrastructure, lower energy costs and improve resilience against power disruptions. Budderfly will invest approximately $4.4 million in the project, enabling infrastructure upgrades with no upfront cost to the city.

The City of Cadillac, Michigan, is modernizing critical municipal infrastructure through a collaboration with Schneider Electric and Budderfly to improve energy resilience and support long-term cost predictability.

Approved by the Cadillac City Council in late July, the project will deploy energy efficiency upgrades and distributed energy technologies across seven municipal facilities, including city hall and the wastewater treatment plant. Through Budderfly's EaaS model, the city will fund these upgrades through ongoing operational savings, improving long-term cost predictability and efficiency.

The project will include solar power, battery energy storage, upgraded HVAC and lighting systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and integrated microgrid capabilities designed to help maintain essential services during grid outages.

Schneider Electric will provide integrated energy management and automation technologies to support the project, including systems to monitor, control and optimize performance across the city's facilities, improving reliability, efficiency and long-term asset performance.

Advancing local resilience amid rising energy pressures

Communities across the U.S. are facing increasing strain from aging infrastructure, rising energy costs and more frequent extreme weather events, driving urgency for modernization. Power outages alone cost the U.S. economy an estimated $150 billion annually, underscoring the need for resilient, local energy systems.

Cadillac's project will help stabilize long-term operating costs and improve budget predictability, supporting energy affordability while strengthening reliability for essential services such as water treatment, municipal operations and emergency response.

"This project is about taking a smarter, more resilient approach to serving our community," said Marcus Peccia, City Manager, City of Cadillac. "We're able to modernize critical infrastructure, strengthen the reliability of essential services that residents rely on every day and bring greater predictability to our energy costs, all without requiring upfront taxpayer investment."

Part of the Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative

The Cadillac project was enabled through Schneider Electric's Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative, a nationwide effort launched last fall to help communities rapidly deploy clean, resilient energy systems through innovative financing and ecosystem collaboration. The project represents an early municipal deployment under the initiative, demonstrating how the model can be applied to real-world community infrastructure.

The initiative brings together project developers, capital providers and technology partners to help customers accelerate energy projects without requiring upfront capital. At launch, it included more than 20 partners and $7.5 billion in available financing, with participants such as Microsoft, Arcadis, Sunrock Distributed Generation and Zurich Resilience Solutions. Today, the ecosystem has grown to more than 40 members, including Budderfly, reflecting continued momentum to scale clean energy infrastructure across the U.S.

"Communities across the U.S. are looking for faster, more flexible ways to modernize infrastructure and strengthen resilience without taking on additional financial and operational risk," said Michele Hix, Vice President, Strategic Customers & Segments, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "Through our Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative and collaboration with partners like Budderfly, we're advancing energy technology and helping cities like Cadillac deploy critical solutions at speed, unlocking access to cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy systems."

Delivering outcomes through partnership

Budderfly, a leading EaaS provider serving more than 9,000 customer locations nationwide, will finance, own, deploy and operate the energy systems, ensuring performance and delivering guaranteed savings over the contract term.

"Cities shouldn't have to choose between modernizing critical infrastructure and managing limited budgets," said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. "This project demonstrates how municipalities can deploy resilient energy systems quickly and affordably, without taking on additional capital burden."

Schneider Electric supports resilient infrastructure for communities across the U.S., backed by a significant domestic presence that includes more than 24,000 employees and over 20 smart factories, facilities and distribution centers nationwide.

To learn more about the Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative, visit:

https://www.se.com/us/en/accelerating-resilient-infrastructure

About Budderfly

Budderfly is an Energy-as-a-Service provider that partners with organizations to implement energy efficiency and clean energy solutions with no upfront capital investment. Serving more than 9,000 locations nationwide, Budderfly procures, installs, finances, maintains and operates energy systems to help customers reduce costs and improve sustainability.

www.budderfly.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

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SOURCE Schneider Electric