Schneider Electric Simplifies Commercial EV Charging with New Charge Pro for the U.S.

Schneider Charge Pro Level 2 chargers deliver reliable, flexible charging for multi-unit dwellings, fleets and workplaces, as well as public and destination charging locations such as hotels and retail centers

Integrated hardware and EV Connect Software+™ help reduce deployment complexity, improve uptime and support scalable EV charging operations

BOSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced a major upgrade to Schneider Charge Pro, its Level 2 commercial EV charger, introducing new capabilities to help property owners and operators deploy, manage and scale EV charging across the United States. The updates come as commercial property owners and fleets face growing demand for EV charging alongside increasing pressure on power availability, infrastructure and energy costs.

Schneider Electric's Charge Pro commercial EV chargers support a wide range of use cases, including multi-unit dwellings, workplaces, fleet operations and public charging locations, with integrated software and services designed to improve uptime and simplify operations.

Schneider Charge Pro is designed for property owners, fleet operators and site hosts across a wide range of commercial use cases, including multi-unit dwellings (MUDs), workplaces, public and destination charging locations and fleet operations. The solution brings together integrated hardware, software and services to reduce deployment complexity, improve uptime and help scale EV infrastructure more efficiently across sites.

The commercial EV charger combines hardware with EV Connect Software+™, a cloud-based charging station management system (CSMS) that enables site owners to monitor performance, manage access and monetize charging stations across multiple locations. One year of EV Connect Software+™ is included at activation, along with services such as proactive monitoring and driver support to help ensure reliable performance. An industry-leading five-year hardware warranty helps reduce risk and provides additional assurance for owners and operators. Together, these capabilities help lower total cost of ownership by simplifying operations, reducing maintenance and maximizing charger availability.

"Property owners, fleet operators and workplaces are looking for EV charging solutions that are simple to deploy and dependable at scale," said Shawn Bonacorsi, Head of Electrification Solutions, Schneider Electric, North America Operations. "They are also prioritizing solutions that can deliver long-term value by helping reduce operational complexity and optimize costs over time. With Charge Pro, everything – from the hardware to the software and firmware – is designed and backed by Schneider Electric, providing a single, integrated solution that performs reliably across sites."

New Features Simplify Setup, Management and Charging

Charge Pro capabilities include:

Built-in charging management software: Includes one year of EV Connect Software+™ at activation, enabling remote monitoring, access management, usage tracking and driver support.

Includes one year of EV Connect Software+™ at activation, enabling remote monitoring, access management, usage tracking and driver support. Faster setup: A simplified commissioning process is designed to streamline installation and reduce setup time, helping bring charging sites online more quickly.

A simplified commissioning process is designed to streamline installation and reduce setup time, helping bring charging sites online more quickly. Streamlined charging experience without an app: Drivers can start a session by scanning a QR code – with no app or account setup required – for a fast, intuitive experience.

Drivers can start a session by scanning a QR code – with no app or account setup required – for a fast, intuitive experience. Designed with security in mind: Built using Schneider Electric's cybersecurity best practices to help protect charging operations and data.

Built using Schneider Electric's cybersecurity best practices to help protect charging operations and data. Expanded connector options: Supports both J1772 and the North American Charging Standard (NACS), with flexible configurations up to 80 A to support a wide range of vehicles in use today.

Built to Support Scalable, Reliable EV Charging

As EV adoption increases across commercial properties and fleets, Charge Pro is designed to integrate with Schneider Electric's broader energy management and electrical infrastructure solutions.

By connecting EV charging with electrical infrastructure, customers can better manage energy demand, balance load across sites and make more efficient use of available power as charging needs grow. Charge Pro also integrates with Schneider Electric's electrical infrastructure portfolio, including panelboards, switchgear and circuit protection solutions used in commercial EV charging deployments.

Combined with certified installation partners such as Qmerit, Schneider Electric provides a coordinated approach to deploying and expanding EV charging infrastructure.

"EV charging is becoming a core part of how properties, workplaces and fleets support drivers," Bonacorsi said. "Charge Pro brings together hardware, software and Schneider Electric's electrical expertise to deliver a more streamlined and dependable charging experience while helping advance energy technology across commercial environments."

Availability

The Schneider Charge Pro Level 2 commercial EV charger is available through Schneider Electric's network of distribution partners, installers and EV infrastructure integrators.

To learn more, visit: https://www.se.com/us/en/product-range/284361929-schneider-charge-pro-ac

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric