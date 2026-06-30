Schneider Electric Tapped by Southern California Edison to Add Grid Capacity Faster With SF6‑Free Technology

New substation technology supports faster grid expansion and reliable, affordable service as electricity demand grows

Bringing SF₆‑free, gas‑insulated substation technology into U.S. utility operations at scale

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced a collaboration with Southern California Edison to deploy SF₆-free, gas-insulated switchgear used in electric substations. The technology uses pure air and vacuum instead of sulfur hexafluoride (SF₆), a commonly used greenhouse gas in electric utility equipment, and is expected to help double capacity within the existing substation footprint.

Southern California Edison is deploying SF6-free, gas-insulated switchgear at existing substations in California, using compact, modular technology to help expand grid capacity faster, reduce emissions and support growing electricity demand.

The deployments will support SCE's efforts to connect new customers more quickly and maintain reliable, affordable service across its territory. Schneider Electric will deliver SF₆-free, medium-voltage switchgear integrated into compact, pre-assembled and enclosed substation systems that can be installed more quickly.

The first two projects will take place at the Great Lakes substation in the Antelope Valley region of northern Los Angeles County and the Running Springs substation in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, both existing facilities on SCE's grid. This work is expected to support SCE's broader plans to scale similar substation modernization approaches over time, with installation scheduled to begin in 2027.

"Our customers and communities are becoming increasingly dependent on electricity," said Shinjini Menon, Senior Vice President, System Planning & Engineering for SCE. "Demand continues to grow at an unprecedented pace across our service area, and we are committed to updating our grid architecture so that we can energize customers faster and keep electric bills affordable. Compact switchgear has a smaller footprint, can be installed quicker, and is safe and reliable by design. It is also digital-ready and environmentally friendly, making it a key component of our grid buildout going forward."

The project reflects a broader shift toward standardized, modular substation designs that can be deployed more efficiently to meet rising electricity demand.

"Utilities shouldn't have to choose between speed, cost and clean energy," said Ruben Llanes, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Grid, and President, North America Power & Grid, Schneider Electric. "This enables SCE to bring new capacity online faster, manage project costs and reduce emissions at the same time."

Upgrading Substations Faster Without Major Rebuilds

The SCE deployment uses Schneider Electric's GMAirSeT™ switchgear, which replaces SF₆ gas with clean air and vacuum technology to help reduce emissions while maintaining reliable electric service.

Its compact, modular design allows SCE to modernize substations without full rebuilds and complete upgrades more quickly. This helps bring new capacity online faster, make better use of existing space and keep disruptions to surrounding communities to a minimum, and simplify ongoing maintenance.

SF₆-free medium-voltage technology has seen widespread adoption in Europe and parts of Asia, but its use in U.S. utility substations has been more limited. Projects like this demonstrate how utilities can deploy proven alternatives to traditional equipment while maintaining performance and reliability.

In California, where utilities are working to expand capacity, integrate new loads and meet evolving environmental requirements, solutions like these can help accelerate infrastructure upgrades while reducing emissions associated with legacy technologies.

In addition to California, New York has enacted SF₆ phase‑out regulations. The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) projects significant load growth, with electricity demand expected to increase by roughly 1,600 to more than 4,000 megawatts by 2030.

"California and New York are advancing electrification and grid modernization, and meeting this moment requires deep collaboration between utilities and technology partners," said Michele Hix, Vice President, Strategic Customers & Segments, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "Innovations like these not only expand capacity and strengthen infrastructure, but also lay the foundation for a more resilient, digital and decarbonized energy future across the U.S."

To learn more about Schneider Electric's smart-grid solutions, visit https://www.se.com/us/en/work/solutions/electric-utilities/smart-grid

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric