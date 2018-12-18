City of Cheyenne Selects Burns & McDonnell to Complete Solid Waste Management Plan
Jan 09, 2019, 09:35 ET
CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Cheyenne has selected Burns & McDonnell to develop and support implementation of an integrated solid waste management (ISWM) plan. The project will help guide future activities and support infrastructure, programs and policies needed to manage the city's solid waste.
"To provide the most effective, high-quality service to residents and business owners now and in the future, we're working with Burns & McDonnell to develop a comprehensive program for solid waste management," says Matt Theriault, public works engineer at City of Cheyenne. "We want to continue focusing on quantifiable, efficient waste and recycling services that meet the needs of the community."
Burns & McDonnell will complete a cost of service assessment to identify current and forecasted costs of all solid waste management services, including garbage collection, recycling programs and landfill operations. This assessment will help inform and prioritize elements of the ISWM plan the firm will also develop.
"Having completed a study of the City of Cheyenne's collection operations in 2017, we understand the existing solid waste program, processes in place and the community's needs," says Matt Evans, associate civil engineer at Burns & McDonnell. "We're excited to support solid waste management initiatives in Cheyenne and help identify sustainable, effective and manageable solutions."
Burns & McDonnell's growing workforce of more than 400 environmental professionals is focused on providing integrated environmental services — from planning and permitting to compliance and remediation — for clients nationwide. For nearly 40 years, Burns & McDonnell has assisted local governments throughout the U.S to improve solid waste programs.
For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.
About Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.
SOURCE Burns & McDonnell
Share this article