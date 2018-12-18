City of Cheyenne Selects Burns & McDonnell to Complete Solid Waste Management Plan

Burns & McDonnell will complete a cost of service assessment to identify current and forecasted costs of all solid waste management services, including garbage collection, recycling programs and landfill operations. This assessment will help inform and prioritize elements of the ISWM plan the firm will also develop.

"Having completed a study of the City of Cheyenne's collection operations in 2017, we understand the existing solid waste program, processes in place and the community's needs," says Matt Evans, associate civil engineer at Burns & McDonnell. "We're excited to support solid waste management initiatives in Cheyenne and help identify sustainable, effective and manageable solutions."

Burns & McDonnell's growing workforce of more than 400 environmental professionals is focused on providing integrated environmental services — from planning and permitting to compliance and remediation — for clients nationwide. For nearly 40 years, Burns & McDonnell has assisted local governments throughout the U.S to improve solid waste programs.

