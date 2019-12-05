City of Chicago Communications Leader Joins Award Winning Chicago Public Relations Firm Morreale Strategic Communications

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications is proud to announce that communications strategist and government relations leader Cristina Villarreal has joined the firm as Director of Strategic Communications, bringing extensive experience in media relations, crisis communications and stakeholder engagement.

"Having led communications strategies under two Chicago Mayors and in Cook County Government, Cristina brings a wealth of perspective, relationships and expertise that will bolster our footprint in the Illinois market and position our clients for continued success," said Kim Morreale, President and CEO of Morreale Communications.

Cristina joins Morreale Communications after years of public service and having recently graduated from the inaugural class of the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation Leadership Academy. Prior to joining the firm, Cristina spearheaded key initiatives for Mayor Lightfoot's transition team as a department Communications Director. She played a leading role on former Mayor Rahm Emanuel's media relations team, spearheading public engagement activities across the City of Chicago with a focus on bilingual outreach and Spanish media.

Cristina's experience in healthcare includes crisis communications at the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) for high profile public health crises, including an Ebola and meningococcal outbreak and she spearheaded multiple public education marketing campaigns and community engagement efforts for the City's Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) and the Cook County Assessor's Office.

"Estoy muy orgullosa de continuar mi carrera con un equipo que tiene un talento increíble y se dedica a encontrar las soluciones más impactantes para sus clientes," dijo Cristina Villarreal.

"I am proud to continue my career with a team that has such amazing talent and is dedicated to providing the most impactful solutions for their clients," said Cristina Villarreal.

As the first person in her family to attend college, Cristina has always felt a strong calling to community engagement, fitting in well with Morreale Communications' commitment to paying it forward. The Morreale Communications team is involved in charitable organizations and partners with not-for-profits that strive to help the less fortunate and make the world a better place. Cristina has served as President of the Chicago Chapter of the National Organization for Women and currently sits on the Mental Health America of Illinois Board.

About Morreale Communications

Founded in 2006, Morreale Communications provides forward thinking and innovative solutions for a diverse group of clients in the public and private sectors. Their award-winning team works with not-for-profits, c-suite executives, government leaders and other organizations to deliver communications strategies that educate the public, ignite change and shape how policy decisions are made.

Morreale Communications is a Chicago based woman owned firm with a 90% female and minority team. The firm is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE), recently earning a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certification with the Women's Business Development Center. For more information visit morrealecomm.com.

