City of Chicago Transforms its 311 System with Catalyst Consulting Group and Salesforce

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Consulting Group announced that it has collaborated with the City of Chicago to transform its legacy non-emergency 311 system by bringing it into the cloud with Salesforce.

For this work, Catalyst has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Public Sector/Government category. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019.

Launched in December 2018, the City's modernized new 311, called "CHI311," introduced a collaborative and increasingly paper-free digital work order management system for City staff and field workers, as well as a public-facing web-based Community Portal and the City's first-ever public-facing mobile app to submit and track service requests. These platforms work in harmony to cultivate a City-resident relationship rooted in transparency, accountability and responsiveness.

Reflecting on the win, Catalyst's Managing Principal and Chief Operating Officer Tim Smith remarked, "The Catalyst team is humbled to be a part of this amazing group of Salesforce partners being recognized for their contributions to innovation. The confidence that the City of Chicago placed in us to design, build and implement this solution to bring about a large-scale digital transformation was a responsibility that we did not take lightly. The collective commitment shown by the City of Chicago and Catalyst to build an outstanding 311 on Salesforce, coupled with the support and validation we received from the citizens of Chicago since we've gone live, has made launching this system truly one of the most rewarding experiences of my career."

Derrick L. Brownlee, Managing Deputy CIO of the City of Chicago, added, "We are excited to hear that Catalyst has been selected to receive the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award. We are very proud to have had the opportunity to partner with Catalyst to implement Salesforce to build our new 311 system. Our most sincere congratulations and nice work."

"The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. "Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys."

Visit the Community Portal at 311.chicago.gov and download the CHI311 app for iOS and Android to learn more.

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

--

Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc. is a Chicago-based IT consulting firm that holds a proven track record of leveraging Salesforce and custom application development to transform business processes for clients in state/county/local government, as well as in the aviation, transportation, and utilities industries. Since the firm's inception in 1992, its mission has been to drive organizations forward by increasing operational efficiencies, maximizing return on investment, and improving user experiences. Learn more about Catalyst's team of government technology experts at www.catconsult.com and get in touch with the team at connect@catconsult.com.

As a multicultural city that thrives on the harmony and diversity of its neighborhoods, the City of Chicago today embodies the values of America's heartland-integrity, hard work, and community and reflects the ideals in the social fabric of its 77 distinct neighborhoods. Chicago is a leader in reforming public schools, enhancing public safety and security initiatives, providing affordable housing in attractive and economically sound communities, ensuring accessibility for all and fostering, social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

Jess Talwar, Customer Success Manager

Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc.

jess.talwar@catconsult.com

SOURCE Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc.

Related Links

catconsult.com

