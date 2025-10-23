CITY OF CLEVELAND ANNOUNCES $21 MILLION INVESTMENT TO MODERNIZE POLICE DISTRICT BUILDINGS AND STRENGTHEN PUBLIC SAFETY

This investment, in partnership with Leopardo Energy, is the latest commitment made under Mayor Bibb's Raising Investment in Safety (RISE) Initiative, making buildings safer and more energy efficient

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Justin Bibb, in partnership with City Council, the Cleveland Division of Police, and Leopardo Energy today announced a partnership to transform the City's five police district buildings.

"Our officers dedicate countless hours to serving our neighborhoods, and they deserve facilities that are welcoming, safe, and fully equipped to meet the needs of both our officers and the communities they protect," said Mayor Bibb. "These modernized buildings are a tangible reflection of my commitment to our Division of Police and to Clevelanders citywide. I'm confident these improvements will strengthen morale, boost retention and recruitment, and further enhance the quality of public safety in our city."

The $21 million investment is the latest commitment made under Mayor Bibb's Raising Investment in Safety (RISE) Initiative – the most comprehensive public safety strategy in the history of the City of Cleveland. RISE focuses on strengthening public safety through strategic investments, regional partnerships, law enforcement, and technological advancements improving safety efforts citywide.

"This investment ensures our officers have safe, reliable places to work," said Chief Dorothy Todd. "It's an investment that shows their wellbeing matters – that our Division of Police is valued and supported, each and every day."

Leopardo Energy, a leader in sustainable building practices and early champion of the green construction movement in the Midwest, is leading the construction efforts starting in November, focusing on roof and window replacements. Throughout the next year, crews will install new heating and cooling systems, and complete solar panel setups. The facility upgrades will ensure police facilities remain operational during power outages and emergencies, while reducing long-term energy costs. Disruptions will be kept to a minimum, and all police stations will stay open during the construction.

"We're not just fixing buildings — we're strengthening the Cleveland community and becoming more resilient by meeting clean energy goals, cutting costs and creating jobs," said Rob Vollrath, Leopardo Energy's President. "We're honored to have the opportunity to make a better work environment for the hard-working men and women of Cleveland."

A Unique Business Model

One key part of the project is how the City of Cleveland pays for it — not from new taxes, but from the money the upgrades will save on energy and operations. Leopardo Energy guarantees $48 million in savings over twenty years. If the savings fall short, Leopardo Energy pays the city the difference. This is the fifth project Leopardo Energy has conducted in Northeast Ohio (other cities include Cleveland Heights, Cuyahoga Falls, South Euclid and North Olmsted), and the 64th project nationwide.

"Our promise is simple: the savings are real and risk-free for Cleveland," said Curtis Leopardo, Leopardo Energy's CEO. "These projects always pay for themselves, in fact, we guarantee our work with each municipality, and we've never missed a guarantee to date. Leopardo Energy averages 120% of our forecasted savings guarantees; while making life better for everyone inside and outside the buildings."

The upgrades are set to create 376 local jobs, with the Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council leading the hiring. Leopardo Energy's partnership ensures that all work stays local, boosting Cleveland's own skilled workforce.

"The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio (FOP) Lodge 8 is very pleased with the Mayor's commitment to upgrade and modernize police facilities," said Jim O'Malley, FOP President. "This move is long overdue and will help improve the working conditions for the hard-working men and women of the Division of Police."

Other safety-enhancing efforts led by the Bibb Administration includes investments though the Mayor's Office of Prevention, Intervention & Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults, increased pay for police officers, continuous implementation of traffic calming solutions, and amplifying the SAFE SMART CLE camera sharing program.

