City of College Park Selects Ackerman & Co. to Broker the Sale of a 320-Acre Site for 'Airport City College Park' Project

Steve Langford, senior vice president of Investment Sales at Ackerman & Co., will market the land for sale on behalf of the City of College Park.

"We're excited to team with the City of College Park for this transformative project and to help it create a wide-ranging mix of development," said Langford. "The appeal of this project will be far-reaching and should attract end-users locally, nationally and internationally."

Located off Camp Creek Parkway and Main Street in the city of College Park, the project will showcase a number of "smart city" components. Only one mile from the Airport, the project is directly across the street from the College Park MARTA rail station and in close proximity to I-75/I-85 and I-285.

Now in the master-plan phase, the project will feature 4 million square feet of office and medical office, up to 1,000 hotel rooms and 600,000 square feet of retail and entertainment. Residential options will include apartments, townhomes, senior living residences and single-family homes ranging from $200,000 to more than $1 million.

Infrastructure development will begin year-end 2018. For more information about available land in Airport City College Park, contact Steve Langford at slangford@ackermanco.net

