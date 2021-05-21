City of Construction Machinery in China: Changsha Holding CICEE

CHANGSHA, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 19 to 22 (GMT+8), Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition 2021 (CICEE), with the theme of "Intelligent New Generation of Construction Machinery" is being held in Changsha, the provincial capital of Hunan located in central China. CICEE attracted nearly 1,450 enterprises from all over the world, including 32 Global Top 50 Manufacturers of Construction Machinery such as Caterpillar, SANY Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr, Doosan, Zoomlion, Terex, and 6 Global 500 companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil.

China, as the world's largest market for construction machinery, has the most active innovation force for construction machinery. Hunan Province, located in the south of Dongting Lake, is the largest construction machinery industry base in China and is home to 172 enterprises above designated size and some 300 related supporting enterprises, among which 80% are gathered in Changsha and its surrounding cities. Changsha therefore enjoys the reputation of "City of Construction Machinery in China".

CICEE 2021 consists of four parts: exhibition, summit forum, business event and competitive show, covering an area of 300,000 square meters. Nearly 10,000 kinds of construction machinery and accessories will be displayed, among which 10% of the products have the latest scientific and technological achievements and will be shown for the first time. Compared with the first CICEE, this year, the exhibition area has expanded by 40%, exhibits by 4 zones, and the number of exhibitors by 30%.

Liebherr, a German company and new friend to CICEE, presents its latest G7 series of products, which are developed by German and French design experts with 67 years of R&D and manufacturing experience of hydraulic excavators. The G7 series of products, featuring in stronger digging power, higher pressure of hydraulic system, better operation and maintenance convenience, have expanded Liebherr's product selection in the range of 26 to 50 tons, which will meet the different needs of professional visitors.

"SANY has an exhibition area of nearly 10480 square meters. The first equipment entered this exhibition is SCC3500A crawler crane, the best of 350 ton crawler cranes in the industry. It has a reliable structure with strong power and can operate efficiently. Its operation height is 124 meters and the lifting weight 350 tons." Jia Fei, brand director of SANY Group, said that SANY's pavers and rollers have realized unmanned construction on highway construction sites, and that the C10X series pump trucks, a new generation of intelligent innovative products, will certainly become the focus of customers in the industry.

"Zoomlion has brought 50 sets of equipment to the exhibition, covering an area of more than 8500 square meters. Our exhibits cover nine product categories, including pump truck with the world's longest carbon fiber boom (101 meters), 1000-ton class crawler products, and our leading 5G technology. For example, our excavator has realized trans-oceanic long-distance operation aided by 5G technology (from the United States to Changsha), which by far is the longest distance in this regard. It is worth noting that our mining machinery series are also exhibited this time." Shi Weizhi, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Marketing Corporation, said so.

Changsha, where CICEE is being held, is an important node city along the Belt and Road and is a central city in the Yangtze River Economic Belt. In 2020, the total economic volume of Changsha reached 1.21 trillion yuan, ranking sixth in China's provincial capitals. The organizers hope that CICEE will promote global machinery resources going into China and China's construction machinery products and technology going global, and also enhance high-quality development of construction machinery industry in Hunan.

SOURCE Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition