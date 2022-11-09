City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City's Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.

"Our goal is to streamline the plan review process and make it as easy as possible," said Development Services Director Anthea Gianniotes. "ePlans is now available for several permit types and we expect more to be added in the coming months as we continue to roll out the system."

Permit applications for air conditioner replacements, electrical service changes (residential only), roofing or re-roofing of existing structures, water heater replacements, and window or door replacements are now being accepted via ePlans. Customers may now apply for these permits, upload documents, track their applications, view comments, submit payment, download, and print their permit- all from their computer without ever visiting City Hall.

The ePlans integrated software system is hosted through ProjectDox, a trusted vendor used by many neighboring cities that works across all city departments. Offering a full, parallel review process, multiple reviewers from various departments may access files simultaneously. Submissions, reviewer comments, and illustrations are also available online, significantly improving review times, process transparency, and accountability.

For more information about ePlans, the City of Delray Beach's new, digital plan review system, visit https://bit.ly/delraybeacheplans or call (561) 243-7200.

About The City of Delray Beach

The City of Delray Beach is a charming, vibrant city of dynamic and diverse communities. Fostering an authentic and inspiring community that celebrates its history while building toward the future, the City was an All-America City Winner in 1993, 2001, and 2017, the first city in Florida to do so. The City was named the 5th best city for small businesses in the U.S. by Verizon Business and Coastal Living Magazine named the City America's Happiest Seaside Town and one of the 10 Best Little Beach Towns in Florida. USA TODAY also named Atlantic Avenue one of America's 10 Great Shopping Streets. For more information, please visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE City of Delray Beach