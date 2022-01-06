City of Delray Beach's Utilities Department Receives Honorable Mention for Best Web Resource from the Florida Municipal Communicators Association

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Delray Beach Utilities Department is excited to announce it has received honorable mention in the category for Best Web Resource from the Florida Municipal Communicators Association (FMCA) 2021 Outstanding Awards program. The FMCA peer-judged awards program is an annual program that highlights the innovative projects cities work on throughout the year.



In January 2021, in an effort to be more transparent with the City's 70,000 residents and stakeholders, city staff launched a new, prominent section on the City's website entitled "City Water." With 20 stand-alone pages, the "City Water" section of the website provides educational information about the City's potable and reclaimed water systems.

"We are honored to receive honorable mention from the FMCA," said Hassan Hadjimiry, P.E., Utilities Director for the City of Delray Beach. "The City Water section of our website is a well-trafficked resource that's regularly updated with timely information to keep our residents and stakeholders informed about one of our most important public utility services."



From information pertaining to drinking water, water source, treatment and monitoring, and water tank maintenance, the City's water section of its website offers viewers a comprehensive overview. It also includes videos that provide more in-depth information.



To learn more about the City of Delray Beach's water systems visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/government/city-departments/utilities/drinking-water.

About The City of Delray Beach

The City of Delray Beach is a charming, vibrant city of dynamic and diverse communities. The City fosters an authentic and inspiring community that celebrates its history while building toward the future. The City was an All-America City Winner in 1993, 2001 and 2017, the first city in Florida to do so. The City was named the 5th best city for small businesses in the U.S. by Verizon Business and Coastal Living Magazine named the City America's Happiest Seaside Town and one of the 10 Best Little Beach Towns in Florida. USA TODAY also named Atlantic Avenue one of America's 10 Great Shopping Streets. For more information, please visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/.



CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke (561) 302-6902 (or)

[email protected]

SOURCE City of Delray Beach