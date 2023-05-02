City of Delray Beach's Utilities Department to Host Membrane Water Treatment Plant Design-Build Industry Forum

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Delray Beach's Utilities Department will host a Membrane Water Treatment Plant Design-Build Industry Forum on May 10, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the first-floor training room of the Utilities Department Facility located at 434 S. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Contractors, business owners, and residents who would like to learn more about the multi-faceted project are encouraged to attend.

"This is an opportunity for those who are interested in this project to understand the background, learn about the procurement process, project schedule, and budget," said Hassan Hadjimiry, the City of Delray Beach's Utilities Director.

The City's new water treatment plant, estimated to be completed in 2027, will ensure a state-of-the-art water treatment process, advance the City's monitoring, and control systems, improve water pressure, and serve the needs of the community for years to come.

To RSVP to the Membrane Water Treatment Plant Design-Build Industry Forum on May 10, 2023, please email Robert Hunt at [email protected] by May 5, 2023.

About The City of Delray Beach

