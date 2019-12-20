City Of Denver Selects AXS As Official Ticketing Partner

"With such a diverse portfolio of venues, we need a scalable technology solution that guarantees the safety and security of our patrons while optimizing the online and onsite fan experience," said Brian Brodbeck, Arts and Venues Senior Ticketing and Business Development manager. "The AXS solution provides a powerful technology ecosystem that enables all our venues to thrive so we're thrilled to extend our partnership with AXS to continue working towards those goals."

AXS' cutting edge FanSight seat map is among the many features the City has embraced. The industry-exclusive 3D digital visualization is a mobile-first product and provides a fully immersive 360-degree experience, including visualizing everything from the sound booth at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to where your seat is in relation to the iconic Ship Rock.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the City of Denver," said Dean DeWulf, senior vice president of music for AXS. "Our approach has always been to provide a seamless and secure ticketing experience to fans while also driving revenue back to the The City. We're excited for the community to see how our continued investment will further enhance their live experience over the next five years."

AXS' patented Mobile ID technology offers fans going to city-operated venues an innovative, mobile-first identity-based ticketing solution. The platform allows fans to efficiently manage their tickets with their mobile phone and helps eliminate lost, stolen, and counterfeit tickets.

The AXS suite of solutions arms venues with better information about the attendees, enabling them to delight fans with individualized offers and experiences in advance, during, and following the event. To learn more go to https://solutions.axs.com

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

