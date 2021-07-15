City of Dothan, Alabama Selects ESC Partners and Oracle to Spearhead City-Wide Digital Transformation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESC Partners (ESC) today announced an agreement with the City of Dothan, Alabama to implement a unified suite of Oracle Cloud applications to address foundational city services functions ranging from Utilities, Public Works, and Administrative Back Office support and more. Dothan, sometimes known as the "Peanut Capital of the World", is situated at the Southeast corner of the state near the Georgia/Florida borders and has been seeking a cloud-based solution to address transition to a digital city model for some time.

ESC Partners

Execution of the project will serve to address Dothan's objective of bringing its citizens closer to the City by offering a frictionless customer experience that spans all of the City's services. Dothan's leadership foresees elevated utilities customer services, reduced response time to outages and the ability to take advantage of improved field services functionality to gain efficiencies in performance. Engagement of businesses, builders and developers for more effective communication and productivity is also forecasted. In addition, the management and visibility of multiple functions will be dramatically improved by the consolidation of the systems onto one platform. The project that will accomplish a transition from NaviLine Central Square to Oracle Cloud Applications, is set to kick off in July 2021.

"After an exhaustive search for a solution and discussions with multiple vendors, it was pretty apparent who was the leader in the industry," says Jack Mason, IT Director for The City of Dothan. "The combination of Oracle's strong utilities solution, well-referenced community support modules and ESC's ability to provide consolidated implementation services provides us with confidence in such a large undertaking. ESC's positive client references were notable and their approach to Change Management and the characteristics and process of their proprietary implementation methodology were impressive."

"Our motto - One Team. One Goal. – has resulted in 100% client satisfaction in our decade plus experience," says ESC CEO, RJ Kumar. "We intend to provide nothing less to the City of Dothan and we at ESC are proud and excited to be a part of such a landmark project. We look forward to working in tandem with city staff to deliver the value City of Dothan anticipates."

ESC Partners, a member of the Oracle Partner network,will collaborate with City of Dothan staff and work hand-in-hand with Oracle on the project over the next 30 months on the $12M project. The project is expected to deliver a wealth of streamlined digital services including simplified digital permits processing and improved employee self-service. Oracle products include:

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in partnering with all sizes of towns, cities, and municipalities to enhance their operational capabilities and fuel organizational innovation and efficiency. Leveraging technologies, capabilities, and business acumen to achieve digital transformation, ESC teams with communities to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes. A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across multiple utility product suites, ESC adds substantial value with services designed to fill the gap toward building a Digital Hometown with an end-to-end agile solution. ESC, a Minority Business Enterprise, works in dedication to a client-centric philosophy that has proven successful for over twelve years and is a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). With regional headquarters in the US, India, Dubai, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com.

About Dothan, AL

Dothan is one of the region's most progressive cities. The community offers a mild winter climate, affordable housing, low property taxes and a wide variety of products and services that includes health care, education, shopping, and cultural entertainment. Located a few short miles from the state lines of Florida and Georgia, the area embraces the best that life has to offer, providing its residents not only modern conveniences and amenities of much larger cities but also retains the charm and friendliness of the South. More than just a place to build a better life, Dothan has built-in advantages that also make it better for business: strategic location, easy access, strong work ethic, trained workforce, sound, and diversified economy, first-rate educational institutions, and a pro-business tax structure. Explore Dothan at Dothan.org.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

