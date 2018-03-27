City of Dreams' Jade Dragon Named Macau's Premier Dining Destination as the City's Only Entry on the 2018 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List

Famed for serving up exquisitely presented Cantonese specialties crafted from the best organic and farm-fresh ingredients by a talented culinary team headed by veteran chef Tam Kwok Fung, Jade Dragon has also been widely lauded for its stunning decor and superlative service. Having also earned two Michelin stars for the past three years and a Forbes Five-Star rating five years in a row, this latest recognition means that Jade Dragon retains a rare trio of prestigious accolades, and scores a unique achievement for a homegrown Macau restaurant brand.

"From the start, our mission at Jade Dragon has been to create one-of-a-kind experiences that can't be found anywhere else in the world, experiences that will continue to raise the fine-dining bar in Macau to ever-greater heights. Today, we are truly honored to see another milestone when it was recognised as the premier dining destination in Macau as the city's only entry in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants," said Mr. Jarlath Lynch, Senior Vice President of Hotels and Food & Beverage, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. "It is particularly meaningful to be given this award in 2018 following Macau's designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Through Jade Dragon, as well as through our other award-winning restaurants, we will continue to help drive the ongoing transformation of the city into the top gastronomic destination in the region."

With its eclectic collection of world-class restaurants, which also includes two-Michelin-starred French chef-d'oeuvre The Tasting Room and one-Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka, City of Dreams has been at the forefront of raising Macau's profile in the Asian dining scene and establishing the city as a global culinary hub in recent years. Drawing on a rich gastronomic heritage and a stellar array of international culinary talent, Macau has evolved into one of the world's great foodie cities, a fact that was recognized by UNESCO in November 2017 when it designated Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Founded in 2013 and known as the "Oscars of the culinary world", Asia's 50 Best Restaurants is a widely respected gastronomic guide to the region's ever-evolving dining scene judged by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 300 leading figures from the restaurant industry across Asia. The 2018 list once again highlights the incredible depth and diversity of dining experiences in the region with 11 countries and regions represented, including restaurants from Thailand, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, India, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Indonesia.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About City of Dreams

City of Dreams is an integrated entertainment resort that has established itself as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in Macau. Located in the heart of Cotai in Macau, it combines electrifying entertainment, a diverse array of accommodation, regional and international dining, designer brand shopping and a spacious and contemporary casino. The resort brings together a collection of world-renowned brands including Nüwa, Grand Hyatt and Dragone to create an exceptional entertainment experience that aims to appeal to a broad spectrum of visitors from around Asia and the world. City of Dreams features a 420,000-square-foot casino with approximately 500 gaming tables and approximately 1,250 gaming machines; over 20 restaurants and bars; an impressive array of some of the world's most sought-after retail brands; "The House of Dancing Water", the world's largest water-based extravaganza showcased in the purpose-built Dancing Water Theater, represents the live entertainment centerpiece of City of Dreams' overall leisure and entertainment offering. A comprehensive range of accommodation options at City of Dreams include Nüwa offering approximately 300 guest rooms, The Countdown offering approximately 300 guest rooms and Grand Hyatt Macau offering approximately 800 guest rooms. In addition, Morpheus, the new hotel at City of Dreams designed by the late legendary architect Dame Zaha Hadid, is expected to commence operation in 2018, offering approximately 780 guestrooms, suites and villas. For more information please visit: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com (Official Website) and www.cityofdreamsmedia.com (Media Portal). For The House of Dancing Water information, please visit www.thehouseofdancingwater.com (Official Website) and www.thehouseofdancingwatermedia.com (Media Portal).

