City Of Durham Selects Aurigo Essentials Cloud To Streamline Its Capital Project Portfolio Management Delivery Process

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Durham has selected Aurigo Essentials Cloud through a competitive selection process and will use the enterprise cloud software to streamline their processes to predict, plan, evaluate and manage the city's asset portfolios to achieve the city's strategic development goals.

"Aurigo is excited to partner with the City of Durham, North Carolina to deploy Aurigo Essentials Cloud software. Our newly launched Aurigo Essentials product line enables cities like Durham to deliver their capital projects using best-in-class cloud software that offers both a rapid implementation cycle to get up and running quickly and a very affordable price," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software Technologies Inc.

The city of Durham is a part of the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Combined Statistical Area, commonly known as the Research Triangle. Durham is home to several recognized institutions of higher education, most notably Duke University and North Carolina Central University. Durham has budgeted a capital improvement plan of over $900M for the years 2014-2023. As one of five counties in the state to be triple A rated, Durham County has proven that it takes great care and pride in being financially responsible in its daily operations and future outlook.

About Aurigo





Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and midsize cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

