City of Edinburg Boosts Local Economy Using Gift Cards

BROOMALL, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is garnering praise for its Community Gift Card Program from the City of Edinburg, Texas. The program allowed Edinburg, the sixth fastest-growing city in Texas, the means to distribute federal funds directly to local families financially impacted by the pandemic. The City launched SPARC (Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID) in July of 2020 and has since distributed more than 10,000 SPARC gift cards to eligible residents living in the city of Edinburg. More than 200 businesses participated in the program and more than $1,000,000 was invested back into the Edinburg business community via the gift card program.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "We are proud that our gift card program helped the businesses and residents of Edinburg. The programs enabled businesses to generate additional revenue and attract new customers. They also provided residents with a boost in spending money. We enjoyed working with the City of Edinburg on this initiative. Communities can use plastic gift cards, eGift cards or both; and our programs provide an omnichannel solution."

Community Gift Card Programs guarantee that grant funds offered by a city or county are spend directly within the local community. They provide the ability to control the use of funds while supporting local economies, residents, and businesses. Community Gift Card Programs are more important than ever to stimulate local economies. The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and Institute for Local Self Reliance reported that independent businesses located in areas with Local First campaigns outperformed those in cities without such campaigns.

"The experience with Factor4 was excellent," said Brian Kelsey, Assistant City Manager of Edinburg. "Factor4's staff was very responsive via email and phone, and was always ready to assist City staff, Edinburg businesses, and residents."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 15,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

