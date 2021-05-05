City Of El Monte Selects Cleverciti's Smart Parking Guidance System To Improve Parking Efficiency For Local Shopping And Public Transit Access

EL MONTE CITY, Calif. and ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 Cleverciti®, a leader in comprehensive, high-tech solutions for smart parking, today announces El Monte, a suburb of Los Angeles, will provide downtown commuters and visitors with its unique parking guidance solution to help support the local economy, reduce emissions and minimize total vehicle miles travelled.

Cleverciti's technology will be deployed at El Monte's Main Street and MetroLink parking lots, two of the most heavily trafficked and congested areas of the city. Once installed, Cleverciti's smart parking solution will offer motorists digital turn-by-turn signage to nearly 400 parking spaces. Additionally, a city-branded Cleverciti Guidance app will also be available for mobile convenience.

Cleverciti and El Monte share common goals with the smart parking installation: to make it easier for locals and visitors to access and support the local shopping district by finding parking easily; and to encourage ridership on Metrolink by attracting commuters with real-time parking availability and train ridership level updates.

"The pandemic-induced work-from-home mandate gave Southern Californians a glimpse of what cleaner air and less traffic congestion could do for the climate and quality of life," said Alma Martinez, City Manager of El Monte. "We are leveraging game-changing technologies like Cleverciti to create new commuting habits and lifestyle choices for people without them feeling like they are compromising convenience or safety. With Cleverciti, we are confident we will rewrite the commuter and local driver experience for the better and help everyone reduce vehicle miles travelled."

As motorists approach El Monte's Metrolink and Main Street lots, they will be greeted by Cleverciti Circ® 360 LED signs affixed to existing lamp posts and displaying live parking information in 360 degrees, clearly directing motorists to available parking. Cleverciti's sensors detect availability of each individual space and provide precise data and guidance to available spaces. The smart parking system is designed to increase revenue for local businesses, reduce congestion and improve space turnover.

Residents and newcomers to "Friendly El Monte'' will enjoy streamlined access to parking spaces in the downtown Main Street lot. Access to restaurants, retail shops and more – which face challenges competing with online shopping, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic – will become easier to visit than ever before.

Commuters who have struggled in the past to find parking spaces at the Metrolink lot before boarding a train will experience a new level of confidence in their transportation choice. The joined forces of Cleverciti and El Monte have removed the 'barriers to boarding the train'. Cleverciti's turnkey solution to finding parking, coupled with Metrolink's tool "How Full is my Train?", will provide commuters a clear line of sight from their origin to the lot. By taking the train, both entities hope that people will reduce their vehicle miles travelled, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower traffic congestion.

"We look forward to working with the City of El Monte in supporting small- and medium-sized businesses with a mindset equally devoted to environmental sustainability," states Joe Survance, SVP of Sales, Cleverciti. "It is encouraging to see this California city take a proactive approach to reducing traffic congestion and improving parking availability – both of which have a tremendous impact on quality of life and quality of climate."

The project began in March 2021 and will be completed in July 2021.

About Cleverciti Systems

Cleverciti is the leader in comprehensive, high-tech solutions that connect mobility demand with parking supply. Cleverciti provides organizations with a robust and highly reliable parking guidance solution that enhances convenience, builds loyalty, and boosts engagement, allowing customers to maximize ROI and streamline the parking experience. Its end-to-end solutions are designed to strengthen parking detection, improve guidance, and enhance communication. With more than 200 installations in 20 countries globally, Cleverciti seeks to help organizations reduce traffic and emissions, and increase revenue while allowing drivers to enjoy a smooth, stress-free parking experience. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in Atlanta and the UK. To learn more, visit www.cleverciti.com .

