City of Fort Lauderdale Celebrated the Opening of its New Aquatic Center with Olympians including Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman

Olympians Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman joined world-famous cliff diver Ellie Smart for a dive demonstration and performance organized by the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The festivities included a ribbon-cutting and remarks by Mayor Dean Trantalis, Commissioner Steven Glassman and Olympian Dara Torres.

"I could not be more honored for the world to finally see what we've poured our hearts into over these past 5 years. The City of Fort Lauderdale is committed to carrying on the legacy of the Aquatic Center and maintaining our position as the swimming and diving capital of the world," said Commissioner Steven Glassman who has been a longtime advocate for the Aquatic Center revitalization project and serves on the board of the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

The Aquatic Center is located at 501 Seabreeze Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information go to Fortlauderdale.gov and search Aquatic Center.

SOURCE City of Fort Lauderdale