City of Fort Lauderdale Honors Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council with Proclamation

Nonprofit marking 40 years of service to first responders receives citywide recognition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Fort Lauderdale officially recognized the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council (BSAC) with a Proclamation honoring the organization's longstanding commitment to supporting first responders throughout Fort Lauderdale. The proclamation, presented on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, acknowledges BSAC's work in funding, technology, equipment, specialized training, crisis support, wellness initiatives, and community programs that support law enforcement and their families.

BSAC Members and Partners, along with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis, Vice Mayor John C. Herbst, and City Commissioners Steven Glassman, Pamela Beasley-Pittman, and Ben Sorensen BSAC Chairman of the Board Andy Mitchell and Chairman's Council Partners

The Proclamation was presented during a special ceremony held at the Mary N. Porter New River Ballroom at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The event brought together BSAC supporters, and representatives from local law enforcement agencies, alongside Fort Lauderdale city leadership. In attendance was Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis, Vice Mayor John C. Herbst, and City Commissioners Steven Glassman, Pamela Beasley-Pittman, and Ben Sorensen, along with representatives from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, all joining to recognize BSAC's service and impact.

The recognition comes as BSAC reflects on 40 years of service to Broward County. Since its founding, the organization has worked to support law enforcement and fire rescue agencies through critical funding, specialized training, wellness programs, community outreach, and direct assistance to families affected by line-of-duty injuries or loss. The proclamation highlights the strong partnership between the City of Fort Lauderdale, and community leaders of BSAC committed to public safety.

"This proclamation is incredibly meaningful to our organization," said Valerie Silverman, Executive Director of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "It reflects the collective efforts of our members, partners, donors, and law enforcement agencies who remain committed to standing behind those who serve to protect our communities every day."

Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Board of BSAC, added, "For 40 years, BSAC has remained focused on its mission of protecting those who protect us. This recognition from the City of Fort Lauderdale is a proud moment for us all."

BSAC extends its sincere appreciation and looks forward to the continuous support of Protecting Those Who Protect Us.

About the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council:

The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the first responders of Broward County. Its core mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Over time, the Council's focus has expanded to include broader investments in the first responders who serve and protect our communities. In partnership with the Broward County Sheriff and Police Chiefs, the Advisory Council funds state-of-the-art equipment and technology, specialized training, community outreach, and wellness initiatives; efforts that enhance their ability to serve and protect, and in turn, help safeguard the well-being of Broward County.

The Advisory Council remains steadfast in its mission: Protecting Those Who Protect Us.

For more information, visit www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

Contact:

The Pontes Group / Lais Pontes Greene

[email protected]

954-960-6083

SOURCE Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council