CITY OF FOUNTAIN VALLEY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

City Workers Vote Overwhelmingly for Strong Union Representation with Teamsters Local 911

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 public sector workers in the City of Fountain Valley have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 911. This worker-led victory is comprised of three bargaining units: Fountain Valley Professional and Technical Unit, Fountain Valley General Employees Unit, and Fountain Valley Municipal Employees Unit.

"These workers have important jobs and do admirable work—and for that, they deserve a strong contract. We thank them for believing in the Teamsters difference. Now, as Teamsters, they will negotiate a contract that will improve their compensation and working conditions," said Ray Whitmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 911 in Bellflower.

The newest members of Local 911 provide professional quality of life services for the City of Fountain Valley and are seeking higher pay, better health care, improved health and safety standards, job security, and respect.

Teamsters Local 911 represents thousands of public sector workers throughout Southern California. For more information, go to teamsters911.com.

