City of Garland Puts Power of Nintex Process Automation in the Hands of Citizen Developers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that the City of Garland in Texas has saved millions of dollars, improved regulatory compliance, and streamlined operations by automating key processes with the Nintex Process Platform.

View a new feature video at http://www.nintex.com/resources/case-study/city-of-garland to see how the City of Garland is leveraging Nintex to improve how it operates and to save lives.

The City of Garland, located northeast of Dallas, has 45 departments including IT, facilities management, accounting, finance, fire, and parks and recreation that serve more than 240,000 citizens. Garland's IT department supports more than 2,500 users with 80 different applications. And, like many organizations, the City of Garland has more projects queued up than its IT staff has the bandwidth to successfully address and manage independently.

Beginning in 2016, Garland's IT team began its digital transformation journey and worked with Nintex Premier Partner DataBank Solutions to implement Microsoft SharePoint, Nintex Workflow for SharePoint, and Nintex Forms. This project included training city staff to use Nintex's intuitive drag-and-drop user interface to easily build and quickly deploy digital process automation solutions on their own without requiring special coding or programming support from IT.

"It's near impossible for a small IT team within a municipality to go into each line of business, look at every process, and to accurately determine what needs to be done," says Clark Richardson, Research and Development Manager at the City of Garland. "This is why our citizen developers are so important at the City of Garland. We have confidence and trust in the Nintex platform and know that we can give access to these tools to anyone who wants to improve business processes with a powerful and easy-to-use workflow automation and digital forms solution."

Sean O'Bryant, Systems Engineer at the City of Garland, adds, "Our citizen developers know what needs to be done and are best suited to react quickly to a change in requirements or to process within their department. With Nintex workflows and forms, they manage and automate their own solutions without having to submit an IT ticket, which saves tremendous time and delivers results much faster."

Since implementing Nintex, the City of Garland has successfully automated dozens of processes across many business units like facilities and fleet management, finance and accounting, parks and recreation, and the fire department.

"Our firefighters now complete and submit any required documentation fast – while they're in the field – with Nintex Forms, which allows them to focus on their number one job: protecting the lives of our community members," said Debbie Watson, Senior Fire Analyst at the City of Garland.

Watson herself has built numerous Nintex solutions for the Garland Fire Department that enforce and help demonstrate compliance with key standards, policies, and regulations from organizations such as the National Fire Protection Association and the Federal Drug Administration. Leveraging Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow, Watson has automated the ticketing system for fire administration support services and training, equipment records, narcotics and controlled substance administration records, and more.

