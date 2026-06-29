CITY OF HOPE CANCER CENTER CHICAGO UNVEILS REGIONAL ART INITIATIVE, TAKING ITS MESSAGE OF HOPE TO THE STREET

"Artistic Expressions of Hope" to Share Powerful Works of Chalk Art in Downtown Chicago, Northern Illinois and Southeastern Wisconsin from Local Artists Impacted by Cancer

CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago®, part of one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today it will unveil "Artistic Expressions of Hope," a series of street art installations to uplift the community and honor the survivorship journey of the 2 million Americans diagnosed with cancer each year, across the Chicagoland region from July 8 to July 11.

In March 2021, City of Hope Orange County commissioned over 70 local artists to create street art and chalk drawings across the region to lift spirits and spread messages of hope.

"Artistic Expressions of Hope" comes at a pivotal time, as advances in cancer treatment and research are bringing renewed hope to people with cancer; for the first time, 70 percent of Americans diagnosed with cancer are now surviving at least five years. Yet even as outcomes continue to improve, there is growing recognition of the need to support the emotional well-being of those navigating cancer. Research highlighting the benefits of creative arts therapies shows that they can significantly reduce anxiety and depression while also improving overall quality of life for people with cancer – reinforcing the value of City of Hope's initiative.

In commissioning artists and community partners, City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago is literally taking its message to the street. Artists impacted by cancer will unveil powerful chalk art installations across nine different locations throughout downtown Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning July 8.

"At City of Hope Chicago, our optimism is fueled by the strength of our patients and the advanced cancer treatments and pioneering research that we provide to the people of the Chicagoland area daily," said Pete Gorvorchin, M.B.A., president of City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago. "As the region's only organization solely focused on preventing, treating and curing cancer, we want to share this hope with the community in a powerful and visual way. We also want to invite them to join us in the effort by sharing their own works of hope."

Today, one in three people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. For the artists, this work is deeply meaningful to them while also providing a stark reminder of the impact of the disease.

"For 28 years, Gilda's Club Chicago has witnessed the powerful role creative expression can play in the cancer experience," shared Kathleen Boss, Chief Program Officer at Gilda's Club Chicago, a local cancer support organization that complements medical care with free, diverse programing, including art therapy initiatives and the annual Art of Resilience Gallery. "Through our ongoing art therapy offerings, we've seen how creativity provides a therapeutic outlet for individuals and families to process complex emotions, reconnect with themselves, and find moments of peace amid uncertainty."

Artworks will be revealed at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, July 8

2:00 p.m. – City of Hope Cancer Center North Shore (9300 Waukegan Rd., Morton Grove, IL 60053)

Thursday, July 9

1:00 p.m. – City of Hope Cancer Center Zion (2520 Elisha Ave., Zion, IL 60099)

6:00 p.m. – Antioch Park Bandshell (900 Skidmore Dr., Antioch, IL 60002)

Friday, July 10

1:00 p.m. – Humboldt Park Health Wellness Center (2933 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622)

6:00 p.m. – Chicago Union vs. New York Empire Ultimate Frisbee Game (2285 Church St., Evanston, IL 60201)

Saturday, July 11

10:00 a.m. – Lake Forest Family Field Day with Unplug Illinois at Deerpath Community Park (400 Hastings Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045)

11:00 a.m. – Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611)

1:00 p.m. – Lake Forest Library (360 E. Deerpath Rd., Lake Forest, IL 600045)

5:30 p.m. – Kenosha Kingfish Game (7817 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53143)

"Art has the ability to provides a tranquil escape for all of us. When I learned about the positive impact it can have on those undergoing cancer treatment, I jumped at the chance to support 'Artistic Expressions of Hope' and help others discover this," said James Jankowiak, Chicago-born artist and educator who has had several friends pass from cancer, as well as his close cousin. "I hope you'll join me at Pioneer Court in Chicago on July 11 as I share a piece inspired by remembrance, honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer."

Chicago residents and people nationwide are encouraged to participate in the movement by creating their own chalk art and sharing a photo on social media using the hashtag "#HopeLivesHere."

For more information on City of Hope visit CityofHope.org.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation's top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope's uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago