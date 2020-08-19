City of Houston Selects Enchanted Rock for 30MW Microgrid Serving Water Expansion Project

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, LLC announced that the City of Houston awarded Enchanted Rock a contract to provide electrical resiliency services to the City of Houston Northeast Water Purification Plant (NEWPP) Expansion facility. Enchanted Rock's clean and quiet natural gas-fueled resiliency microgrid solution will provide facility backup for 100 percent of the required finished water production capacity during outages.

The Enchanted Rock solution enables the city to fully comply with the regulatory requirements specified by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for water treatment facilities and provide greater operational reliability during maintenance and grid outage periods. The new facility, which will service fast growing Harris and Fort Bend counties, is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

"The NEWPP project will add 320 million gallons per day by 2024 to the existing water plant's capacity," said Ravi Kaleyatodi, P.E., Project Director, NEWPP Expansion Project, at City of Houston. "The City of Houston evaluated several companies and selected Enchanted Rock for this project based on technical requirements, performance of past projects, and competitive pricing."

"Wood Mackenzie reviewed 3,389 planned and operational microgrid projects that we track in the United States, and we determined this project will be the largest microgrid in the country supporting a water pumping plant when it comes online in 2022," said Isaac Maze-Rothstein, Research Analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Enchanted Rock delivers long-duration backup power with the cleanest technology available. The company's integrated Reliability on Call (iROC) service provides the City of Houston with worry-free reliability because Enchanted Rock owns, operates, and maintains the systems. The unique iROC model allows the NEWPP facility to receive backup at a fraction of the cost of a standard reliability system.

"We are honored to have been selected by the City of Houston for such a critical project," said Thomas McAndrew, Founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. "This partnership will help ensure safe drinking water for the residents of Fort Bend and Harris counties during unexpected outages, which occur frequently in this storm prone region."

