City of Irvine Announces Daisy Chain Fields Festival Featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks, Mitski, Garbage, KATSEYE, and More

Festival to Debut at the Great Park in Irvine with 45,000 Guests Expected.

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Irvine is pleased to announce that Daisy Chain Fields, a new music festival founded by Olivia Rodrigo and produced by C3 Presents, will debut at the Great Park on August 29, 2026.

The newly announced lineup features a dynamic mix of female-led artists, including Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Not For Radio, Olivia Rodrigo, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinourir, Santigold, and The Breeders, all across two stages, along with special guests Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, and Stevie Nicks.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit organizations Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women's Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

"The City of Irvine and the Great Park continue to stand out as world-class destinations for residents and visitors alike," said Mayor Larry Agran. "This summer has been nothing short of exceptional, with the U.S. Men's National Team making the Great Park its home base while competing in the 2026 World Cup, and now Daisy Chain Fields bringing a modern-day celebration of women in music, creativity, and community to Irvine. Year by year, the Great Park comes closer to fulfilling its promise as one of the greatest municipal parks in the country and beyond."

The festival comes on the heels of a defining moment for the Great Park, with the U.S. Men's National Team making the park its home training base as it competes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The designation brought international attention to the same fields and facilities that young athletes, families, and visitors use year-round, further underscoring the Great Park's growing role as a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and community experiences. That momentum continues at Great Park Live, which recently announced an extensive summer lineup including country star Lee Brice, music icons Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge, punk rock powerhouse Rise Against, the 4th of July Spectacular celebrating America's 250th anniversary featuring Air Supply, and several dates in partnership with Pacific Symphony.

"Bringing Daisy Chain Fields to the Great Park is a milestone moment for Irvine and for our vision of creating a world-class cultural destination," said William Go, Chair of the Great Park Board and Irvine City Councilmember. "This extraordinary female-led lineup, featuring global superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, and the legendary Stevie Nicks, perfectly embodies the energy, creativity, and inclusivity we want the Great Park to represent. We're thrilled to host this groundbreaking festival and look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of music fans to experience the magic of live music in the heart of our growing park."

Earlier this year, Great Park Live announced that it had increased the capacity of its venue to 10,000 guests, allowing for larger crowds and bigger productions, and that the expansion had been approved by the City of Irvine for multi-stage festivals and large-scale immersive experiences such as this.

The festival will use multiple areas of the Great Park, including Great Park Live, the City-owned amphitheater operated by PSQ Productions, along with additional park space where the festival's main stage will be built to support an expanded capacity of up to 45,000 fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Olivia Rodrigo and her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival to Irvine and Great Park Live," said Mark Entner, Founder and CEO of PSQ Productions. "It is an honor for Great Park Live to serve as an integral component of this park-wide festival, which showcases the tremendous opportunities the Great Park and Irvine offer as destinations for world-class entertainment and cultural experiences. We remain committed to bringing globally recognized artists and unique events to our community, and look forward to continuing to expand the diverse programming available at Great Park Live."

With more than 500 acres open and welcoming over 6 million visitors each year, the Great Park is already one of Southern California's most dynamic destinations. Across its expansive fields, venues, and public spaces, the park brings together sports, recreation, entertainment, arts, culture, and family-friendly attractions at a scale unlike anywhere else in the region. From championship athletic facilities and open lawns to Great Park Live, Great Park Ice, Wild Rivers, the iconic Great Park Balloon, Hangar 244, and the Palm Court Arts Complex, the Great Park continues to offer a growing mix of experiences for residents and visitors.

In addition, a development investment of over $1 billion is underway at the Great Park, with a new food and retail center, The Canopy, slated to open in late 2026. The 90,000+ square-foot boutique hub is located in the park's Northwest region, near Great Park Live, and offers a full day of entertainment for visitors to the park and Great Park Live. Additional amenities are planned for the park in the coming years, including event centers, cascading lakes, curated open spaces, cultural and historical museums, and interactive gardens and memorials. To learn more about the Great Park, visit the City of Irvine website.

Fans are encouraged to visit daisychainfields.com to learn more about the festival and purchase tickets. Presale begins Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

About City of Irvine and the Great Park

Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 317,774, spanning 66 square miles, and is recognized as one of America's safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine's enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields, and dedicated open space, and is the home to the Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.org.

The Great Park, built on the historic grounds of the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, is rapidly becoming one of Southern California's premier destinations. Spanning 1,300 acres, the park blends recreation, competitive sports, entertainment, cultural experiences, and preserved natural space. With more than 500 acres already open and welcoming over 6 million visitors each year, the City is now in the midst of an ambitious next phase of development that will add 300 acres of exciting new amenities — including lakes, cultural attractions, and expansive areas for passive enjoyment. Learn more about the Great Park's vision and development at greatparkframework.org.

At the heart of this vibrant destination is Great Park Live, a premier 10,000-capacity outdoor concert and event venue operated by PSQ Productions. Throughout the year, the venue hosts a dynamic lineup of concerts, festivals, cultural celebrations, and community events. For upcoming shows and tickets at Great Park Live, visit greatparklive.com.

About PSQ Productions

PSQ Productions is Orange County's leading event production and venue management company, specializing in large-scale concerts, festivals, professional sports, and immersive community experiences. Based in Irvine, PSQ brings more than 30 years of experience producing and hosting thousands of events across Southern California's most prominent venues and signature destinations.

Each year, PSQ Productions delivers more than 200 events that attract over 500,000 guests annually, combining creative vision, operational excellence, and deep industry relationships to create experiences that resonate with audiences, elevate brands, and strengthen community connections. In addition to producing major events, PSQ Productions manages two premier venues in Orange County: the 10,000-capacity Great Park Live amphitheater and the 5,000-capacity Championship Soccer Stadium, home of Orange County's only professional soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club.

For more information, visit psqproductions.com.

SOURCE PSQ Productions