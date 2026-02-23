LEE BRICE ANNOUNCES LIVE PERFORMANCE AT GREAT PARK LIVE IN IRVINE

Brice brings his biggest country hits for an unforgettable summer night

Tickets On Sale Friday, February 27 at 10 AM PST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Park Live is thrilled to announce that multi-platinum country music superstar Lee Brice will bring his chart-topping hits to Irvine for a special live performance on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Known for his powerful vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and electric live shows, Brice promises an unforgettable night of country music under the stars.

Tickets for Lee Brice at Great Park Live will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 27 at 10:00 AM PST, following a series of presales beginning earlier in the week.

On-Sale Schedule:

Artist Presale: Wednesday, February 25 at 10:00 AM PST through Thursday, February 26 at 10:00 PM PST





Wednesday, February 25 at 10:00 AM PST through Thursday, February 26 at 10:00 PM PST Venue Presale: Thursday, February 26 from 10:00 AM PST to 10:00 PM PST





Thursday, February 26 from 10:00 AM PST to 10:00 PM PST General On Sale: Friday, February 27 at 10:00 AM PST





With a career that includes multiple No. 1 hits such as "One of Them Girls," "Rumor," "Hard to Love," and "I Drive Your Truck," Lee Brice has established himself as one of country music's most compelling performers. His live shows blend emotional storytelling with high-energy anthems that resonate with fans of all generations.

About Lee Brice

Lee Brice is a multi-platinum country music superstar, acclaimed songwriter, and electrifying live performer whose powerful vocals and heartfelt storytelling have earned him a devoted fanbase worldwide. With more than a dozen chart-topping singles, including "One of Them Girls,"

"Rumor," "Hard to Love," and "I Drive Your Truck," Brice has amassed billions of streams and multiple industry awards. Known for blending emotional ballads with high-energy anthems, his live performances are celebrated for their authenticity, passion, and connection with audiences, making him one of country music's most compelling artists today.

About Great Park Live

Great Park Live is a premier outdoor concert and event venue located in Irvine, California. Set within the iconic Great Park, the venue hosts a wide range of concerts, festivals, cultural celebrations, and community events throughout the year. Recent and upcoming programming includes fan-favorite touring productions and artists such as I Love the 90's Tour, Queen Nation, Be Like Blippi Tour, Billy Currington, and more. For updates, tickets, and additional announcements, visit www.greatparklive.com

About PSQ Productions

PSQ Productions is Orange County's leading event production and venue management company, specializing in large-scale concerts, festivals, professional sports, and immersive community experiences. Based in Irvine, PSQ brings more than 30 years of experience producing and hosting thousands of events across Southern California's most prominent venues and signature destinations.

Each year, PSQ Productions delivers more than 200 events that attract over 500,000 guests annually, combining creative vision, operational excellence, and deep industry relationships to create experiences that resonate with audiences, elevate brands, and strengthen community connections.

In addition to producing major events, PSQ Productions manages three premier venues in Orange County: the 10,000-capacity Great Park Live amphitheater, the 5,000-capacity Championship Soccer Stadium, home of Orange County's only professional soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club, and the 3,000-capacity Great Park Baseball Stadium, home of USC Baseball at the Great Park in Irvine.

From concept to curtain call, PSQ Productions is a trusted partner in delivering unforgettable experiences that audiences return to year after year.

For more information, visit www.psqproductions.com

SOURCE PSQ Productions