Winter Fest OC Celebrates 12 Years with the Return of Christmas in July Limited Time Ticket Promotion

Lowest Prices of the Season Available Beginning Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC, Southern California's largest winter festival, is bringing the magic of the holiday season to summer with the return of its Christmas in July ticket promotion. Beginning Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT, guests will have a limited time opportunity to purchase tickets at the lowest prices of the season.

PSQ Winter Fest

Returning for its 12th year, Winter Fest OC will once again transform the OC Fair & Event Center into a spectacular winter wonderland from November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027, inviting families to step into a magical winter wonderland filled with dazzling holiday lights, real snow and unforgettable winter experiences. From playing in the real Snow Play area and racing down Snowflake Summit, Southern California's signature 150-foot ice tubing slide, to ice skating beneath the holiday lights, visiting Santa, enjoying carnival rides, savoring seasonal treats and taking in live entertainment, Winter Fest OC offers holiday traditions and festive fun for guests of all ages.

"For 12 years, Winter Fest OC has been more than a holiday event—it has become a cherished community tradition that brings families, friends and neighbors together from across Southern California," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "Each season, we are proud to welcome guests back to celebrate, create lifelong memories and kick off the holidays in a way that is uniquely Orange County. Christmas in July is our way of thanking the community for its continued support by offering the best prices of the year and making it easier for guests to return, begin new traditions and experience the magic of Winter Fest OC."

Holiday Favorites Return

Guests can once again experience the magic of Winter Fest OC with the return of fan-favorite attractions and festive traditions, including:

Dazzling holiday lights and festive décor

Real Snow Play

Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide

Outdoor ice skating

Visits with Santa

Carnival rides and games

Seasonal food and beverages

Holiday photo opportunities

Live entertainment

Additional experiences, including the all-new Holiday Light Trail, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

New for 2026

Building on the traditions guests know and love, this year's celebration will feature enhanced experiences, greater value, more flexible ticket options and exciting new additions to be announced in the coming months. Winter Fest OC is making it easier than ever for guests to customize their holiday experience with a redesigned ticket lineup featuring more flexibility, added value and more ways to enjoy the festival.

Admission Options

All admission passes are now Flex, allowing guests to purchase their tickets in advance and select their visit date later. Guests can choose from:

Value Flex — Valid any off-peak operating day.

— Valid any off-peak operating day. Anytime Flex — Valid any operating day throughout the season.

A variety of admission options are available, including:

Snow Pass — Starting as low as $19.99, the Snow Pass includes general admission to Winter Fest OC and access to the festival's signature attractions.

— Starting as low as $19.99, the Snow Pass includes general admission to Winter Fest OC and access to the festival's signature attractions. Winter Pass (Best Value) — Starting at $34.99, the Winter Pass is designed for guests looking to experience even more holiday fun in one convenient package. Delivering the best overall value and is expected to be this season's most popular pass, the Winter Pass includes everything in the Snow Pass, plus unlimited ice skating and the Bounce Pass experience with Polar Putt-Putt included.

— Starting at $34.99, the Winter Pass is designed for guests looking to experience even more holiday fun in one convenient package. Delivering the best overall value and is expected to be this season's most popular pass, the Winter Pass includes everything in the Snow Pass, plus unlimited ice skating and the Bounce Pass experience with Polar Putt-Putt included. Platinum Pass — Starting at $89.99 (over a $165 value), the Platinum Pass includes everything in the Winter Pass, plus an unlimited carnival ride wristband, Snowflake Summit Fast Pass access and exclusive entry to the NEW VIP Holiday Lounge. Guests can relax, warm up and recharge throughout their visit while enjoying complimentary hot cocoa, s'mores kits and access to a dedicated bar. (Carnival games sold separately; ride height and safety restrictions apply.)

— Starting at $89.99 (over a $165 value), the Platinum Pass includes everything in the Winter Pass, plus an unlimited carnival ride wristband, Snowflake Summit Fast Pass access and exclusive entry to the NEW VIP Holiday Lounge. Guests can relax, warm up and recharge throughout their visit while enjoying complimentary hot cocoa, s'mores kits and access to a dedicated bar. (Carnival games sold separately; ride height and safety restrictions apply.) Family 4-Packs — Back by popular demand, the Family 4-Pack returns with pricing starting at just $17 + fees per person. Available in the Anytime Flex option for Snow, Winter or Platinum passes, it remains one of the easiest and most affordable ways for families to enjoy Winter Fest OC together.

— Back by popular demand, the Family 4-Pack returns with pricing starting at just $17 + fees per person. Available in the Anytime Flex option for Snow, Winter or Platinum passes, it remains one of the easiest and most affordable ways for families to enjoy Winter Fest OC together. Season Pass — For guests who want to experience the magic again and again, the Season Pass provides unlimited Snow Pass admission throughout the 2026 Winter Fest OC season at $39.99.

— For guests who want to experience the magic again and again, the Season Pass provides unlimited Snow Pass admission throughout the 2026 Winter Fest OC season at $39.99. Unlimited Ice Skating – Now included with select passes and available as an add-on.

Private Holiday Igloos

Private Holiday Igloos return as a premium add-on experience, offering families and friends a cozy space to celebrate the season together. Igloo reservations include exclusive access to the VIP Holiday Lounge and complimentary s'mores kits. (Separate Winter Fest OC admission required.)

Limited Time Christmas in July Promotion

Christmas in July offers guests the best opportunity to lock in the lowest ticket prices before pricing increases throughout future sales phases leading up to opening day. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT. For complete pricing, pass comparisons and package details, visit WinterFestOC.com.

About Winter Fest OC

Winter Fest OC is Southern California's largest winter festival, transforming the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, into a magical holiday destination filled with dazzling lights, real snow, festive entertainment and unforgettable winter experiences for guests of all ages. Returning November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027, guests can enjoy the Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, outdoor ice skating, visits with Santa, carnival rides and games, seasonal food and beverages, holiday photo opportunities, live entertainment and more. The 2026 season features enhanced guest experiences, more flexible ticket options, greater value and exciting new additions throughout the season.

SOURCE PSQ Productions