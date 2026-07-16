City of Irvine Launches Landmark Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The hub creates one "front door" for businesses, connecting entrepreneurs, capital, talent, and strategic partners to strengthen Irvine's innovation ecosystem and drive long-term economic growth.

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Irvine has launched the Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, a landmark initiative located at 510 Technology Drive within Irvine's Healthcare Corridor. The approximately 25,000-square-foot Center will provide office and lab coworking space with integrated services that bring together entrepreneurs, startups, investors, business resource organizations, and strategic partners to help innovators start, grow, and scale.

The Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship will be located at 510 Technology Drive in Irvine's Healthcare Corridor.

This project establishes one of the first centers of its kind in the region, where a municipal government is leading innovation ecosystem development in partnership with private donations, federal funding, and regional business organizations. The Center creates a unified hub that connects resources, capital, and talent while advancing the City's Economic Development Blueprint, which calls for a long-term strategy to drive high-wage job growth, entrepreneurship, and innovation in Irvine.

"The Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship represents an intentional, generational investment in our City's future," said Mayor Larry Agran. "By investing in the people, partnerships, and ideas that drive innovation, we're creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, strengthening our economy, and helping position Irvine for continued leadership in ingenuity and economic development."

Built around the principle of "one place to start, many ways to grow," the Center is designed to serve as one "front door" and will provide business concierge services, coordinated business advising, capital access, educational programming, flexible workspace, innovation labs, and strategic partnerships.

"The future of innovation depends on collaboration," said Karin Koch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Irvine. "The Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship leverages Irvine's strengths and brings together the people, organizations, and resources innovators need to succeed. By creating a coordinated innovation ecosystem, we're reducing barriers, strengthening partnerships, and building a place where bold ideas can become successful companies."

Initial co-located partners include the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (SBDC), providing navigation, business advisory, and education programming, and American Lending Center, a California-regulated lender nationally recognized for its expertise in government-backed financing programs for small and medium-sized businesses, including U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans and State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) financing. Additional collaborations with the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, a national accelerator operator, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, and other regional partners will further expand the Center's network for entrepreneurial support.

The Center also represents an exemplary model for collaboration among public, private, and philanthropic partners. Approximately $7.7 million in external investments, including a $1 million federal appropriation, private donations from the Stella and John Foundation, contributions from American Lending Center, and tenant improvement support from Irvine Company, will fund the Center's development and operations while maximizing the impact of public investment.

"Great communities are built by investing in people with bold ideas and the determination to turn them into something meaningful," said John Shen, Board Member, Stella and John Foundation.

"The Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship represents an investment in the innovators and problem-solvers whose ideas will help shape our future. The Stella and John Foundation is proud to support this vision because the benefits of innovation extend far beyond individual companies. They strengthen our economy, enrich our community, and create opportunities for future generations."

Construction and tenant improvements are expected to begin in Fall 2027, with the Center opening in the second quarter of 2027.

For more information about the City of Irvine's economic development initiatives, visit cityofirvine.gov/economicdevelopment

About the City of Irvine:

Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 317,744 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America's safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine's enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of the Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.gov.

About the Stella and John Foundation:

The Stella and John Foundation is a charitable organization founded by John Shen and Stella Zhang dedicated to advancing innovation, entrepreneurship, education, and community by investing in transformative ideas, strategic partnerships, and sustainable initiatives that create lasting social impact. Stella and John are also the founders of American Lending Center Holdings Inc. (ALC) - a mission-driven, private, non-bank lender committed to expanding access to capital, creating jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth across the United States - and Sunstone Investment Group - a diversified investment firm that specializes in public-private partnerships.

SOURCE City of Irvine