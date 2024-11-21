City of Kinston Enhances Utility Services with Hansen CIS Upgrade, Modernizing Customer Care and Billing

City of Kinston builds on its 26-year strong partnership with Hansen, upgrading its Customer Information System (CIS) to enhance customer care and billing experiences for its residents

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries, is pleased to announce the successful upgrade of Hansen CIS by the City of Kinston.



Hansen CIS, the company's core meter-to-cash offering designed specifically to empower North American municipalities and utility companies, combines a sleek, adaptive user interface with optimized workflows to streamline customer service and elevate operational efficiency.



As a long-standing Hansen customer of more than 26 years, the City of Kinston sought to modernize its back-end infrastructure by upgrading to Hansen's modern, scalable solution. The goal was to better serve the people of Kinston into the future. This version of Hansen CIS delivers the City of Kinston more robust billing and payment management, improved and more efficient data handling for various meter types, and advanced data accuracy capabilities.



Michael Thomas, MIS Director, City of Kinston, commented: "Hansen has been a trusted partner of the City for several decades, providing reliable services and innovative solutions. Our longstanding relationship and confidence in their skilled personnel and high-quality products made it an unequivocal choice to collaborate with them on the important initiative of modernizing our citizen experience. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to leverage the extensive array of new features that the latest version of Hansen CIS offers. These enhancements are designed to improve efficiency and accessibility, and we believe they will significantly enrich the interactions that residents have with City services. As we proceed with this rollout, we are committed to ensuring that these technological advancements positively and directly impact the quality of life for the people of Kinston."



Bobby Slaton, Executive Vice President for Americas Energy & Utilities at Hansen, commented: "We are incredibly proud that the City of Kinston has chosen to remain with Hansen and our CIS product. A partnership that spans more than a quarter of a century is testament to the collaborative relationship we have with each other. This upgrade is all about enabling the City to adapt rapidly to industry changes and deliver exceptional customer service. Thanks to the expertise and collaboration of both the City of Kinston and Hansen, the project was completed on schedule and under budget."



Hansen CIS is part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities.



About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About City of Kinston

The City of Kinston is a city in Lenoir County, North Carolina, United States. It is currently home to more than 19,900 people. Amongst its many services, the City of Kinston delivers all electricity, refuse and water services, including storm and wastewater, to the citizens of the Kinston.







