City Of Lancaster Breaks Ground on Multi-Agency Regional Resilience Center at AV Fair & Event Center

LANCASTER, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is celebrating a significant milestone in the construction of its Multi-Agency Regional Resilience Center (MARRC) project with a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on July 11, 2024, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This project is made possible through a collaboration of several entities including the City of Lancaster, LA County, Antelope Valley Union High School District, CA Department of Food and Agriculture, and the City of Palmdale.

"MARRC is going to make a world of difference in our City and our region's emergency response capabilities," said Mayor R. Rex Parris. "I am thrilled to break ground on this life-changing project and I am so incredibly humbled that my family has been honored in the naming of the facility. We are also grateful to partner with the AV Fair & Event Center on this effort to create a better emergency and event center for the Antelope Valley."

In a special announcement at the ceremony, it was revealed that the MARRC will be named "Parris Center" in honor of Mayor R. Rex Parris and his family's unwavering dedication and service to the City of Lancaster. Mayor Parris has been a visionary leader, consistently championing initiatives that promote community well-being, sustainability, and innovation. His tireless efforts in fostering economic development, enhancing public safety, and advocating for renewable energy solutions have left an indelible mark on Lancaster. The Parris family's long-standing commitment to public service and their active involvement in numerous community projects have been instrumental in shaping a brighter future for all residents. Naming the center after Mayor Parris is a testament to his and his family's enduring legacy and the profound impact they have had on the city.

Additionally, the community kitchen within the center will be named the "Karen Ross Community Kitchen," paying tribute to Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, whose steadfast support was instrumental in securing funding for the MARRC project. Secretary Ross's dedication to agricultural sustainability and her unwavering support for community initiatives have been pivotal in bringing this project to fruition.

Lancaster's MARRC will create more secure shelter space, improve kitchen and sanitation facilities, provide showers, and make other necessary upgrades to ensure protection and comfort for Lancaster's citizens and families and the entire region in times of need. The site will be powered by renewable energy, such as hydrogen, improving its resiliency and continuing the City's achievements as an international leader in green energy technology.

The new center will bolster the region's emergency preparedness capabilities, especially in response to the challenges posed by climate change. The grant will be used to build infrastructure to support the emergency evacuation and shelter of people, pets, and livestock, while also financing facilities and tools to optimize the usage of these sites as base camps during emergency events.

"The groundbreaking of the Multi-Agency Regional Resilience Center (MARRC) is a transformative milestone for Lancaster residents and the entire Antelope Valley," said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. "This generational project will provide our community with essential facilities during emergencies and significantly enhance our year-round service capabilities. The MARRC will not only ensure our residents have the necessary resources in times of crisis but also foster ongoing community development. We are excited to see this center take shape and make a substantial, lasting difference in people's lives, contributing to a safer and more resilient future for all."

MARRC will be the first building of its kind to use hydrogen, electricity, and heat pumps to have no carbon footprint. It will reach a very impressive level of sustainability and energy strength which will help support our valley during emergencies. ENSO Infrastructure LLC and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) have teamed together, with support from Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), to demonstrate a state-of-the-art energy management system (EMS) at MARRC using locally-generated solar power for producing the hydrogen. This collaboration will show Lancaster and the world what this energy technology is capable of. MARCC will become the first large Zero Energy Building (ZEB) using green hydrogen for electric power generation, energy storage and heat, as well as for EV charging, and fueling for light- to heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles.

These improvements will also enable the City to broaden services and capabilities for a host of events throughout the year, enhancing the value of these community-based assets. Selected projects were evaluated for their potential to offer spaces for community use outside of emergencies, and to support year-round services and activities that strengthen our local community through civic, social, educational, and economic development initiatives.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lancaster as the City takes proactive steps to build a more resilient future for all its residents.

