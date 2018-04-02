City of London Files Lawsuit Against The China Fund and its Board of Directors Regarding Their Last-Minute Postponement of The China Fund's Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Seeks Injunctive Relief

The Plaintiffs are seeking the following relief from the Court:

A declaration and injunctive relief from the Court declaring that China Fund must conduct the annual meeting on April 26, 2018 , and enjoining China Fund from any further adjournments;

An order declaring that the votes taken by proxy as of March 27, 2018 , the date the annual meeting was originally scheduled for, constituted a quorum for purposes of the annual meeting and that the vote as of March 27, 2018 should be certified;

An order declaring that the last-minute postponement of the annual meeting by China Fund's Board of Directors was an improper entrenchment device in violation of its bylaws and constituted a breach of the directors' statutory and common law duties.

