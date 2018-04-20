City of London believes the actions of the Board can only be viewed as further attempts to block China Fund's stockholders from exercising their fundamental right to vote and thereby replace the two incumbent Directors, including Joe Rogers , China Fund's Chairman who has served on the Board for 26 years, and terminate the investment manager.

This latest meeting postponement was unanimously approved by the Board – all members of the Board are responsible, and need to be held accountable, for the continued delays and denial of stockholders' right to vote.

The latest postponement comes even after the federal court in New York found China Fund's claims challenging City of London's proxy materials to be without merit.

City of London is using all its efforts to compel China Fund to finally hold its annual meeting and count your votes!

We encourage all China Fund stockholders to vote their shares on the BLUE proxy card. If stockholders have already voted China Fund's white proxy card, they can still vote the BLUE card. Every vote counts. China Fund stockholders have an opportunity to effect meaningful change by rejecting the China Fund Board's affront to stockholder rights.

If you have any questions or need assistance with voting your BLUE proxy card, or need additional copies of our proxy materials, please contact our proxy solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (212) 257-1311 or toll-free at (888) 368-0379.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-london-responds-to-yet-another-postponement-by-the-china-fund-board-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-300633676.html

