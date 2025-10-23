City of Los Angeles, LA Nonprofits Partner with Cisco to Launch New Community Wi-Fi

Driven by public-private partnership, the City of Los Angeles, Cisco and a network of LA nonprofits unveil new public Wi-Fi, addressing previous gaps in internet access and equipping LA's public infrastructure ahead of major events.

News Summary:

Los Angeles residents, businesses and visitors can now access free public Wi-Fi along the Crenshaw Corridor, addressing gaps in internet access and furthering opportunities for employment, education and community engagement.

This Wi-Fi network uses Cisco access points and Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul technology to provide quick, reliable and secure connectivity in support of LA's long-term strategy for fiber buildout.

Pairing Wi-Fi technology with existing city infrastructure unlocks a platform for LA to further develop smart city assets and public service delivery.

The initiative is the result of government, industry and nonprofits coming together to deliver reliable internet access and is a replicable model for other cities.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) alongside government and nonprofit partners including the City of Los Angeles, Destination Crenshaw, the California Community Foundation, and Digital Equity LA announce a new community Wi-Fi initiative that will provide free internet access along major streets, parks and public gathering places in LA's historic Crenshaw Corridor.

The initiative, called the Crenshaw Community Connectivity Pilot, is the result of years of collaboration across government, industry and nonprofits working together and led by direct input from the community. This Wi-Fi not only benefits South LA residents and businesses but supports visitors to the area ahead of major events and celebrations in LA.

"Every Angeleno deserves access to reliable, high-speed internet – no matter their ZIP code," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "This initiative in the Crenshaw Corridor shows what's possible when the public, private and nonprofit sectors come together with the community to bridge the digital divide. As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world in the years ahead, investments like this will ensure opportunity and connectivity reaches every neighborhood across the city."

"Access to secure, reliable internet is essential to full participation in democracy. The Crenshaw Community Connectivity pilot is more than infrastructure; it is digital justice," said LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson. "This initiative is a blueprint for other cities showing what is possible when government, nonprofits and the private sector work together – guided by the community."

"Cisco's purpose is to power an inclusive future for all, and expanding internet access directly translates to educational and economic opportunity," said Gary DePreta, Senior Vice President for U.S. Public Sector, Cisco. "This initiative not only helps bridge the digital divide but sets LA up with the connectivity platform needed for future public sector innovation."

"As Los Angeles prepares to host multiple major events, piloting the city's first free community Wi-Fi network along Crenshaw Boulevard will fuel economic opportunity for our artists and small business owners," said Jason Foster, President & CEO of Destination Crenshaw. "This is a model for how neighborhoods across LA can continue to address digital inequity in partnership with city leadership and Cisco."

The new Wi-Fi network was announced at an event with project partners and champions including LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, the LA Bureau of Street Lighting (BSL), Cisco, the California Community Foundation, Destination Crenshaw and Digital Equity LA.

In partnership with Destination Crenshaw and Council President Harris-Dawson, BSL installed 1.5 miles of underground fiber optics cable stretching from Leimert Park Plaza to the Hyde Park Metro Station. Building on top of existing city-owned street lighting assets, BSL worked with Cisco to deploy cloud-managed Cisco outdoor access points and Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB), enabling the free Wi-Fi at public spaces along the corridor. URWB ensures ultra-secure, ultra-reliable connectivity in areas where fiber is still being rolled out. The Crenshaw Community Connectivity Pilot offers internet access across the Crenshaw Corridor and benefits residents, businesses and visitors to the Crenshaw, Hyde Park, Park Mesa and Leimert Park neighborhoods.

As LA prepares to host some of the world's largest sporting and cultural events—including FIFA World Cup 26, Super Bowl LXI and the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games—investing in community Wi-Fi supports LA residents and visitors, spurring economic opportunity. The Wi-Fi infrastructure was designed as a platform to support future smart cities use cases, such as data-driven traffic management, increased pedestrian and public safety, improved emergency response and environmental sensing technology. As the Official Network Equipment Partner for the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Cisco is committed to supporting LA now and into the future by creating opportunities for people in Los Angeles through both new and existing social impact programming and the company's history supporting public sector innovation.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.