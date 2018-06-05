City of Los Angeles Settles with Family of Venice Beach Boardwalk Victim Alice Gruppioni for $12 Million

Alice was killed on the boardwalk in Venice Beach when she was struck by Nathan Louis Campbell, who drove his car around improperly spaced City bollards and onto the Boardwalk, swerved through the crowded walk way, and injured several other people. Alice and her husband Christian Casadei were in Los Angeles less than a month after getting married.

"No amount of money will ever bring back our beautiful Alice," said her parents, Valerio Gruppioni and Barbara Michelini. "What happened was a horrible tragedy for our family and the entire world. Alice was a light to us, to Italy and everyone she met." Her husband, Christian Casadei, lamented her loss, saying "She was my future, and that is what I lost. There were and are no words to describe our dashed hopes, our lost love, and our profound loss."

The Los Angeles City Council voted to approve the settlement on June 5, 2018.

"The reality is that while a terrible crime was committed, the City knew for years that unauthorized vehicles were driving on the boardwalk posing danger to the public, yet did nothing to prevent this dangerous access," said attorney Greg Bentley. "Business owners had been complaining for years that proper precautions had not been taken, the City acknowledged that up to 15 unauthorized vehicles accessed the Boardwalk per day, and this was a tragedy just waiting to happen." Although not an official part of the settlement, the City has agreed to install robust barriers on the Boardwalk. "The City told us they will be installing secure bollards to prevent this from happening again. We sure hope they do – it is time," Bentley added.

In 2015, Mr. Campbell was found guilty of second-degree murder and several counts of assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run. He was sentenced to 42 years to life in state prison for causing the death of Alice and injuring 17 others that day on the boardwalk.

The civil lawsuit is Valerio Gruppioni, et al. v. City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. BC553109, which was later consolidated with the other victims into Case No. BC537145. The Gruppioni family is represented by Bentley & More LLP attorneys Gregory L. Bentley, Clare H. Lucich and Matthew W. Clark.

